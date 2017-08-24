 
News By Tag
* Mobile Covers
* Mobile Cases
* Mobile Accessories
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Okhla
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

Stunning And Personalized Mobile Covers To Encase Your Mobile

 
 
Mobile Back Covers
Mobile Back Covers
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mobile Covers
Mobile Cases
Mobile Accessories

Industry:
Mobile

Location:
Okhla - Delhi - India

Subject:
Products

OKHLA, India - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Printland.in, the leading digital online store, has announced personalized Mobile Covers to provide complete outer protection to your precious handset to prevent it from unwanted falls, scratches, spilling of water etc.

Mobile Phones are one of the most useful gadgets for every individual especially among the young group of people. Mobile phones have tremendously changed the lifestyle of every individual with the emergence of internet. But buying a mobile phone is not enough; it needs an outer protection which can only be fulfilled by a mobile cover. Mobile covers are available in various designs and shapes in the markets. You can also buy online mobile cover and cases for your mobile phones. Mobile cover gives a sheer protection to your mobile phones from damages and helps to maintain your precious gadget in its full potency. Mobile cover and cases are available in diverse form and shape for different mobile or handset.

You can create your own mobile cover designs and grab the attention of the crowd surrounding you. Mobile back covers are very useful not only to provide protection but also to give an attractive and vibrant look to the slender looking mobile phones. So, buy personalized mobile cover by printing or engraving your name, photo, text or any quotes of your choice and use it for your personal purposes or as gifts for your family, friends or loved ones. You can customize the mobile cover and cases by printing the photos of your friends and family and gift them the mobile cover in a unique way. Personalized Mobile Phone cover has become a great fashion in the present world. Mobile Covers are style quotient in the present world. It can be easily available online with best quality and cheaper price than the markets. Buying designer mobile cover online will save your time and money. Hence, buy the best and affordable customized mobile cover and cases and revamp the look of your handset. For More Details Please Visit Our Portal - http://www.printland.in/items/mobile-phone-covers.html and http://www.printland.in/items/samsung+galaxy-a7-2017+mobi...

Contact
Aditya Tripathi
1142222888
aditya.tripathi@printland.in
End
Source:Printland.in Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@printland.in
Posted By:***@printland.in Email Verified
Tags:Mobile Covers, Mobile Cases, Mobile Accessories
Industry:Mobile
Location:Okhla - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Online Photo Printing Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share