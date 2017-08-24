Country(s)
National HBCU Pre-Law Summit Presents Game-Changing Opportunity for HBCU Students and Alumni Interested in Law School
The Fourth Annual National HBCU Pre-Law Summit is the only national event in the country designed especially for HBCU students and graduates interested in law school and becoming lawyers.
Students and graduates from all HBCUs are invited to meet and come together in Greensboro to take part in two intensive and power-packed days which will expose them to game-changing information, resources, and connections designed to help them achieve success in a demanding educational endeavor and tough field in great need of diversity.
The summit will provide inspirational keynote sessions featuring prominent and dynamic speakers. Keynote speakers include Juan R. Thomas, Esq., President, National Bar Association, Emily M. Dickens, Esq., Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Relationship Officer, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Dr. Aaron N. Taylor, Esq., Senior Vice President and Executive Director, AccessLex Center for Legal Education Excellence, Demetra L. Liggins, Esq., Partner, Thompson & Knight and Co-Founder, Corporate Homie, Jalene Mack, Esq., Attorney, Actress, Writer, Producer and Non-Profit Founder, and Dr. Christina R. Kirk, Esq., Municipal Court Judge, Teacher and Founder & Dean, Prep "U"niversity.
In addition to outstanding keynote speakers, special guest speakers, and Black lawyer and law student organizational leaders, there will also be an unprecedented conversation featuring all six HBCU law school deans from Southern University Law Center, North Carolina Central University School of Law, Thurgood Marshall School of Law Texas Southern University, Howard University School of Law, the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law, and Florida A&M University School of Law. This panel will be moderated by Dr. Jamal Watson, Executive Editor, Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.
The event will also include the National HBCU Pre-Law Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. This year's honorees include The Honorable Craig Washington Sr., former Texas State Senator and U.S. Congressman, The Honorable Henry Frye, the first Black North Carolina Supreme Court Justice and Chief Justice, Juanita Jackson, Esq., Criminal Attorney and Creator, Producer and Cast Member of the WETV Reality Show "Sisters in Law", and The Honorable Dr. Alma S. Adams, U.S. Congresswoman and Founder of the first-ever Bipartisan Congressional HBCU Caucus.
In addition, the event will showcase informative panel discussions on critical topics for aspiring lawyers including law school admission, the Law School Admission Test (LSAT), the law student experience, the different career paths for those with a law degree, and Black lawyers and entrepreneurship. Also planned are sessions on financing legal education and writing the law school personal statement and diversity statement.
Further, a law school expo will take place where students will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from up to 100 law schools and law-related organizations. Networking breaks and social receptions are scheduled to take place where attendees will have the opportunity to participate in both structured and informal networking activities and are required to connect with new accountability partners and mentors. A one-on-one consulting and practical assistance session will also be offered so that participants can ask any admissions, preparation or career planning questions. Complimentary resources, professional headshots and free food will also be provided.
The event will end on a high note with the Aspiring Lawyers Pinning Ceremony where all pre-law students will be pinned by licensed attorneys, encouraged to move forward in their endeavors and commit to giving back to others.
Admission to the entire event is completely free of charge, open to the public, and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Aspiring lawyers, their pre-law and career advisors, professors, parents and supporters are all welcomed to register and attend. For more information, please visit the summit's official website at http://www.hbcuprelawsummit.org/
