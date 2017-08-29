New attorney joins Westlake Legal Group

Jacqueline A. Kramer

Contact

Westlake Legal Group

46175 Westlake Drive, #320 Sterling, VA 20165

703-406-7616

***@westlakelegal.com Westlake Legal Group46175 Westlake Drive, #320 Sterling, VA 20165703-406-7616

End

--joined Westlake Legal Group in August 2017. Jackie is a member of the Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars. Jackie received her law degree from Penn State University in University Park, PA. While in law school, Jackie was a member of. Jackie also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree,, from Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, PA.Prior to joining Westlake Legal Group, Jackie practiced law in Central Pennsylvania. Her practice included divorce, custody, personal injury, estate planning, and general civil litigation.Jackie lives in Loudoun County with her husband and two children. They enjoy hiking, camping, and other outdoor pursuits.Sometimes you may find yourself in difficult situations and not be able to defuse the situation without going to court, in those times of need, we are there for you!Westlake legal Group, formerly Plofchan and Associates, is a full service law firm, located in the Potomac Falls area of Northern Virginia. With more than 25 years of service to the community, and over 40 years combined legal experience and track record of success, it is no accident that the majority of the firm's business comes from Client referrals.