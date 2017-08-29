News By Tag
New attorney joins Westlake Legal Group
Prior to joining Westlake Legal Group, Jackie practiced law in Central Pennsylvania. Her practice included divorce, custody, personal injury, estate planning, and general civil litigation.
Jackie lives in Loudoun County with her husband and two children. They enjoy hiking, camping, and other outdoor pursuits.
Sometimes you may find yourself in difficult situations and not be able to defuse the situation without going to court, in those times of need, we are there for you!
Westlake legal Group, formerly Plofchan and Associates, is a full service law firm, located in the Potomac Falls area of Northern Virginia. With more than 25 years of service to the community, and over 40 years combined legal experience and track record of success, it is no accident that the majority of the firm's business comes from Client referrals.
