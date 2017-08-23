 
News By Tag
* Puyero Venezeulan Flavor
* Cachapas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423


South Street Headhouse's Puyero Expands Menu With Venezuelan Cachapas

 
PHILADELPHIA - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Puyero Venezuelan Flavor (524 S. 4th Street) is expanding its offerings of Venezuelan street food with the addition of four varieties of cachapas officially starting this week. Cachapas join Puyero's line-up of casual eats that include arepas, patacones, tequenos, yuca, mandacas, churros and chicha.

Cachapas are a key item in Venezuela's street food and road stands. They are made of ground sweet corn, mixed into a thick batter and cooked like pancakes. A classic way to eat them is with white cheese and nata (latin sour cream). They can also be stuffed with pork, shredded beef or chicken.

"We aim to deliver the full street experience so it was only a matter of time for us to bring the cachapa to the menu," said co-owner Simon Arends.

Simon's brother and co-owner Gil Arends added, "Cachapas and nata mix perfectly! Its a street food classic."

Puyero will add four varieties to the menu to start, with specials and others to be added down the road. Current varieties include:

** Clasica
Corn fritter pancake with white cheese, topped with nata

** Jamon y Queso
Corn fritter pancake with white cheese, smoked ham, topped with nata

** Todera
Corn fritter pancake with white cheese, your choice of chicken, shredded beef or pork, topped with nata

** Pernil
Corn fritter pancake with white cheese, pork, tomato lettuce, topped with nata

All of the above are available for $6.50 to $8.50 every day for lunch and dinner daily starting Tuesday, August 22, 2017. For more information about Puyero, visit http://www.puyeroflavor.com/ or call (267) 928-4584.
End
Source:Puyero Venezuelan Flavor
Email:***@aversapr.com Email Verified
Tags:Puyero Venezeulan Flavor, Cachapas
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aversa PR & Events News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share