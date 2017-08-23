Country(s)
Quality Contact Solutions, Inc. has registered as a Federal Contractor, both as a certified woman owned and as a small business enterprise
AURORA, Neb. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Quality Contact Solutions (QCS) registered as a Federal Contractor, both as a certified woman owned and as a small business enterprise. QCS will qualify for contract dollars which are set aside by the government to be spent on small businesses (23%) and for woman-owned businesses (5%). The company wants to provide the highest quality services that will support USA government initiatives for both consumers and businesses alike. The team felt this rigorous and stringent initiative was necessary to achieve our strategic goals.
Angela Garfinkel, President of QCS, noted "A significant number of our current clients in the private sector have relied on our Woman Owned Business status for many years to ensure their company's compliance with supplier diversity. Now we're able to leverage our certifications to qualify for government contracts supporting inbound customer service, help desk or even market research projects."
Since its inception in 2007, QCS has continued to be a one of the most highly regarded call center organizations in the industry. This is demonstrated by year over year growth since our first year of operation. At our core we are a sales organization specializing in a wide variety of outbound telemarketing and inbound call center programs for large and small clients. QCS also leads in providing associations and non-profits with membership renewal programs.
Dean Garfinkel, Chief Operating Officer, is excited about our new status allowing us to bid for government initiatives. "There are numerous government agencies that rely on call centers to support consumers and business programs on an ongoing basis. From education to healthcare, to disaster recovery, state, local and federal governments must provide call center resources to support their programs utilizing today's best technologies. It is important to provide communication channels that align with today's consumer preferences. Whether that is text, voice, email, chat or web, our state of the art call centers are a great place to cost-effectively provide those services."
About Quality Contact Solutions
Quality Contact Solutions is a woman owned call center organization which conducts high quality, telephone-based outbound marketing and inbound customer service programs for a wide variety of industry verticals. In addition to generating results with a high return-on-investment, our management team includes certified telemarketing regulatory compliance experts. We are a PCI Level 1 certified organization with 10+ years of client success stories. www.qualitycontactsolutions.com
