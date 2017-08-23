News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Croatia's Katarina Line Announces Fall 2017 North America Trade Show Schedule
First Stop: Professional Travel Agents of North America (PTANA), September 25 - 28
At the shows, Katarina Line will meet with travel agents to discuss the company's extensive portfolio of in-land tours and small ship cruises. It will also explore partnership opportunities, booking incentives, and FAM programs. Meetings can be scheduled at any time before, during and after the trade event. Katarina representatives can also visit agents' office for a private presentation, as well as to meet and train their staff.
"There are many facets to Croatia that make it an ideal destination for American travelers," said Daniel Hauptfield, marketing director for Katarina Line. "Small ship cruising on the Adriatic is one of the most exciting experiences in the world. Croatia is also a land of great natural beauty that includes the Dalmatian Islands and Plitvice Lakes National Park. Its cities hold great historical, architectural and cultural significance. It is also luring fans of popular shows such as 'Game of Thrones', which feature many of the country's iconic sites."
He added: "More than 95% of our bookings come from travel agents because we offer some of the most generous incentives in the industry."
About Katarina Line
Katarina Line is an award-winning DMC and premier small ship cruise company in Croatia with weekly guaranteed departures from the end of April to mid-October, operating out of the major tourist centers of Opatija, Split and Dubrovnik. With a growing fleet of more than 50 ships, the company serves more than 90,000 clients that include 26,000 cruise guests of all ages and budgets. Katarina Line itineraries give travelers the chance to explore the stunning natural environment and picturesque Mediterranean towns of Croatia while hopping from one island to another, offering guest the unique opportunity to experience the true Croatia.
Katarina Line, voted "Best Croatian DMC" by leading travel professionals, enjoys an exceptional relationship with travel agents, which account for more than 95% of all its bookings worldwide. Katarina Line is a member of many different travel associations, including USTOA, ASTA, NTA, ACTA, RDA, and ETOA. For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit www.katarina-
Contact
Daniel Hauptfeld
1-800-485-3121
***@katarina-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse