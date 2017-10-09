News By Tag
Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild Hosts Philadelphia Honey Festival on September 7, 9, 10 2017
Now in its eighth year, the Philadelphia Honey Festival's goal is raise awareness about the importance of honey bees to our environment, our food supply and our economy, and to promote urban beekeeping and gardening," Kathy May, Beekeeper, Guild Member, and Honey Festival Organizer. "Buzz-in and join us! Purchase your local Philly honey and enjoy the day - this three day festival really is the bees' knees!"
The Philadelphia Honey Festival began in 2010 to accompany the placement of an historic marker honoring Philadelphia-
The Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild had been founded the previous September (2009) and quickly allied with three historic venues to offer Honey & History activities, which they dubbed the 2010 Philly Honey Fest. The festival kicks-off on THURSDAY at Glen Foerd on the Delaware, the festival's newest partner. Glen Foerd will feature activities for kids, as well as a Honey Happy Hour for adults. Family-oriented events continue at Wyck Historic House on Saturday, then at Bartram's Garden on Sunday.
Glen Foerd on the Delaware kicks off the first official day of the festival on Thursday, September 7th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Honey Happy Hour will feature mead and honey beer sampling! The monthly Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild meeting will take place at 7:30 pm with John Cambridge PhD MPH of the Philadelphia Insectarium as the keynote speaker.
"We are so proud to be included as a partner for Philadelphia Honey Festival and to offer support to local beekeepers, bee enthusiasts and those who are just discovering the festival and the wonders of the honey bee," said Glen Foerd's Director of Programs and Collections Erica Freeman. "The festival is a wonderful way to kick-off the fall season and offers entertainment, shopping, and educational opportunities to both kids and adults alike."
Wyck Historic House, Garden, and Farm (6026 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia 19144) offers a full day of events on Saturday, September 9th from 10 am-4 m. Special features include a Mead Contest, ongoing children's activities, vendor marketplace, and an informative presentation from Dion Lerman (Environmental Health Programs Specialist from Penn State).
"Wyck has hosted the Philadelphia Honey Festival for seven years and looks forward to the 8th!," said Wyck Executive Director Jennifer Carlson. "This event shows the power of collaboration, from working with the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild and the other hosts, to working with the sponsors and vendors. It all comes together to be an enjoyable and educational festival for our community."
Bartram's Garden (54th Street & Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia 19143) hosts the final day of the festival on Sunday, September 10th from 10 am-4pm. Special features include a children's carnival, a presentation by the Philadelphia Insectarium, Children's Bee Parade, native plants sale, beer and specialty cocktails provided by Parks on Tap Jr., and a presentation by Sam Torres from KeyStone Colonies and beekeeper at Glen Foerd discussing the ins and outs of beekeeping.
"Bartram's Garden is proud to host the Philadelphia Honey Festival and spread awareness about how much we rely on honey bees," said Bartram's Garden, Executive Director, Maitreyi Roy. "Honey Fest is a fun family event, and it also shares the importance of stewarding our natural environment so we can ensure that our native bee population thrives. We are proud to partner with the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild on an event that is so important and unique in our city."
On site, Bartram's will host their annual fall plant sale which offers a broad seasonal selection of perennial plants, trees, and shrubs as well as horticultural staff experts to help answer questions. Roy added, "If you are looking for fall color or fall flowers Bartram's garden features a mostly native selection of plants as part of the garden's honey fest."
Also at Bartram's, Parks on Tap Jr. makes it's debut for the final day of the Philadelphia Honey Festival 2017. Parks on Tap Jr. provides similar concessions and amenities as our traditional beer garden, but setup for a one day park pop-up as well as summer long series that runs weekly. Learn more about this great event at: www.phillyhoneyfest.com.
Bartram's Garden is a 45-acre National Historic Landmark, operated by the John Bartram Association in cooperation with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. It is a destination and an outdoor classroom, living laboratory, and membership organization for ever-expanding audiences—over 50,000 visitors each year and counting. Bartram's Garden offers hands-on activities for all ages, children's classes, urban farming and community gardening, and family recreation.
Glen Foerd is a historic estate located on 18-acres at Poquessing Creek and Delaware River. Glen Foerd is a Fairmount Park property where people of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to enjoy a rich natural landscape, historic buildings and impressive art collection surrounded by a grand, intact 19th century estate. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and its grounds are listed as a Historic American Landscape Survey site, one of only 24 in Pennsylvania.
Wyck Historic House, Garden, and Farm is a National Historic Landmark house, garden, and farm in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia.The people who lived and worked at Wyck expressed these values through their commitment to education, horticulture, natural history, and preservation.
