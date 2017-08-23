 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423

TireStamp Introduces TireVigil™ Cloud Service

TireVigil™ Cloud Service includes five innovative services that deliver advanced tire management to commercial fleets.
 
 
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- TireStamp Inc. announced today that it has updated, enhanced, and redesigned its previous TPMS product line to the TireVigil™ Cloud Service brand. TireStamp's TPMS 2.0 solutions are unique and the only true TPMS fleet solution that "monitors a fleet's tires in the cloud 24x7." Fleets now can have continuous visibility of their vehicles and tires 24/7 and the ability to prioritize and schedule service to address tire problems as they develop.  According to Peggy Fisher, President, "By connecting every vehicle to the cloud and knowing how long tires can run before they reach catastrophic alert levels, enroute tire-related breakdowns are eliminated, operations is not disrupted unnecessarily, tread wear and casing life is optimized, fuel economy is maximized and safety is improved."

The TireVigil™ Cloud Service includes:

1.      TPMS 2.0 Service is an advanced TPMS that monitors tire conditions with vehicle location and connects each vehicle to the TireVigil™ Cloud.

2.      Automated INTELLAlerting Service is an advanced tire alert platform that utilizes "intelligent" algorithms to calculate cold inflation pressure and not only categorizes alerts by their severity, but also recognizes the appropriate fleet resources to receive alerts based on vehicle location, resource availability and the degree of tire issue severity before it reaches a critical inflation or temperature level. It also provides mileage-based reminders for checking wheel nut torque after tire changes.

3.      Scheduled Reporting Service simplifies tire management by automatically generating fleet-wide and location-specific reports on tire service and quality, useful to both managers and technicians.

4.      Always On TireWatch Service is a tire servicing app that provides visibility of all tire issues and vehicle location, prioritizes tire issues, and makes sensor management, tire service and its recordkeeping easy.

5.      API Data Exchange Service is an Application Program Interface (API) that exchanges information between programs so that other fleet management systems and service providers can write software that uses TireVigil™ Cloud data.

"TireVigil™ Cloud is a comprehensive and innovative service that capitalizes on the latest advancements in technology to deliver the visibility and flexibility fleets desire since it is totally customized to each fleet's requirements and can also be easily updated when fleet needs change" said Fisher.

TireVigil™ Cloud data is bundled with unlimited alerts, reports and usage of the Always On TireWatch servicing app for a fixed monthly subscription fee.  There are no cellular charges.

TireStamp's website has been redesigned around the TireVigil™ Cloud Servce and supports all your favorite mobile devices.  Its clean, uncluttered, and more user-friendly format with explainer videos that describe the features and benefits of the TireVigil™ Cloud Service. Visit www.tirestamp.com for the latest information from "The Leader in TPMS Innovation".

About TireStamp

‍‍‍TireStamp is the leading developer of innovative Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) that meet the TPMS 2.0 standard for commercial, construction, industrial and passenger fleet operators. Our TireVigil™ Cloud Service is available directly to fleet carriers, leading tire dealers and commercial tire OEMs. As an asset intelligence company utilizing a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, TireStamp provides expertise on tires and their effects on fleets' operating costs, tire program management, asset management and other critical performance data that enable fleet users to reduce tire and fuel costs in addition to improving productivity and safety.

For additional information visit www.tirestamp.com.

Contact
Peggy J. Fisher
***@tirestamp.com
Click to Share