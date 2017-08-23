News By Tag
TireStamp Introduces TireVigil™ Cloud Service
TireVigil™ Cloud Service includes five innovative services that deliver advanced tire management to commercial fleets.
The TireVigil™ Cloud Service includes:
1. TPMS 2.0 Service is an advanced TPMS that monitors tire conditions with vehicle location and connects each vehicle to the TireVigil™ Cloud.
2. Automated INTELLAlerting Service is an advanced tire alert platform that utilizes "intelligent"
3. Scheduled Reporting Service simplifies tire management by automatically generating fleet-wide and location-specific reports on tire service and quality, useful to both managers and technicians.
4. Always On TireWatch Service is a tire servicing app that provides visibility of all tire issues and vehicle location, prioritizes tire issues, and makes sensor management, tire service and its recordkeeping easy.
5. API Data Exchange Service is an Application Program Interface (API) that exchanges information between programs so that other fleet management systems and service providers can write software that uses TireVigil™ Cloud data.
"TireVigil™ Cloud is a comprehensive and innovative service that capitalizes on the latest advancements in technology to deliver the visibility and flexibility fleets desire since it is totally customized to each fleet's requirements and can also be easily updated when fleet needs change" said Fisher.
TireVigil™ Cloud data is bundled with unlimited alerts, reports and usage of the Always On TireWatch servicing app for a fixed monthly subscription fee. There are no cellular charges.
TireStamp's website has been redesigned around the TireVigil™ Cloud Servce and supports all your favorite mobile devices. Its clean, uncluttered, and more user-friendly format with explainer videos that describe the features and benefits of the TireVigil™ Cloud Service. Visit www.tirestamp.com for the latest information from "The Leader in TPMS Innovation".
About TireStamp
TireStamp is the leading developer of innovative Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) that meet the TPMS 2.0 standard for commercial, construction, industrial and passenger fleet operators. Our TireVigil™ Cloud Service is available directly to fleet carriers, leading tire dealers and commercial tire OEMs. As an asset intelligence company utilizing a Software-as-
For additional information visit www.tirestamp.com.
Contact
Peggy J. Fisher
***@tirestamp.com
