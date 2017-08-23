News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Organic Herbie – Online Tea Store Changing the Status Quo
"Idea to start organic tea business first came to mind a few years ago, when we started to meet up for a cup of tea and a discussion on various topics. We developed a taste for quality tea and realized that it is not at all easy to get it", - says Karolis Sakenas, co-founder of Organic Herbie. Having identified the pain points that tea lovers face, the Organic Herbie team established an online tea store that offers premium quality, loose leaf tea and delivers it to its customers with no charge, wherever in the world they live. Currently, tea lovers can choose from a number of black, green, herbal, fruit and rooibos teas, and the company aims to introduce organic pu-erh and matcha teas in the nearest future.
Three key characteristics distinguishes Organic Herbie from other tea stores in the world:
• All teas that are sold in this store are grown and processed according to EU legislation on organic farming (Euro-leaf)
• Customers are not charged for shipping, not depending on order size nor shipping address
• Customers can order as low as 10 grams of tea to try different varieties
Organic Herbie offers quality, flexibility and affordable option to enjoy tea for tea lovers across the globe. Furthermore, by making organic teas available to more people the company aims to improve public health and promote healthy lifestyle, which is a growing concern for the 21st century society.
For more information, please visit http://www.organicherbie.com
Contact
Jonas Bukenas, co-Founder
***@organicherbie.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse