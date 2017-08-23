News By Tag
Tax Resolution Attorney John P. Willis Shares Story of Wayward Tax Preparer
Fairhope, AL, August 29, 2017: Tax Attorney John Willis, CEO and founder of IRSALLSTAR.com, recently published a blog on his website entitled "Tax Time Made Dad Go Bad." In his latest blog, Mr. Willis relates a true story about an unscrupulous tax preparer.
Willis writes, "As a tax attorney I hear stories and come across news in professional journals that the majority of people never hear or see." He continues, "And, trust me, many of the stories are difficult to believe, but they actually happen."
According to Willis, "I recently read about a tax preparer who was involved in defrauding the IRS by preparing and filing personal income tax returns listing false dependents."
"The tax preparer," says Willis, "charged his clients an average of $1,500 for each false dependent he put on their return." He continues adding, "Not surprisingly, his clients were audited and when they were, the tax preparer instructed "at least two of the clients to lie to IRS agents about their relationship with the false dependents."
According to Willis, "Taxpayers who participate in these types of fraud schemes may end up facing charges as well as the preparer. In this instance," writes Willis, "the preparer was sentenced to a minimum of two years imprisonment and up to a $250,000 fine for aggravated ID theft."
The entire blog can be read at: http://www.irsallstar.com/
ABOUT JOHN WILLIS
Mr. Willis believes strongly in supporting and representing the "underdog" and has devoted his entire professional life to protecting and defending those who need it most. As an attorney, Mr. Willis takes his role as "counselor" seriously. His knowledge, creativity and persistence are valuable assets that provide substantial benefits to his clients. He has represented individuals and businesses across the Gulf Coast for over 18 years and he brings together an abundance of skills and experience that can be of assistance to almost anyone.
ABOUT THE IRSALLSTAR TEAM
The IRSALLSTAR team has developed a winning formula to ensure that each client's individual needs are specifically met. Upon becoming a client of Mr. Willis' law firm, that client's immediate needs are assessed and long-term goals are defined. Experienced professionals on the IRSALLSTAR team then assist each client in developing and implementing a custom-tailored game plan to provide both short-term and long-term relief from his or her serious tax problems. All firm clients are continually coached toward successful tax resolution and final victory over their challenges with the IRS and state taxing authorities.
To learn more about Mr. Willis and his law firm please visit http://www.IRSALLSTAR.com or call toll-free 877-254-4254.
