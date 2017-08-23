Synbio Technologies and Next Generation DNA Synthesis

Synbio Technologies has unlocked a paradigm shift in the way modern scientists approach DNA synthesis.

--Within the last few decades, advancements in methods of sequencing, as well as synthesizing, DNA sequences have improved our capabilities of understanding genomics which has led to improved capability of engineering biological systems. The chemically synthesized DNA oligonucleotides and their assembly constructs contain encoded genes, synthons, circuits, metabolic pathways and even whole genomes. These assemblies have the ability to design, build, and test various research topics within molecular technology and synthetic biology. At Synbio Technologies we pride ourselves in our ability to successfully synthesize the requested DNA sequence specific to each customer. We have the ability, through our Syno Gene Synthesis Platform, to synthesize sequences up to and including 200kb in length with guaranteed one hundred percent accuracy.As a polymer, consisting of four different phosphoramidite monomers, DNA synthesis follows a form of hierarchical polymer synthesis. Within the more traditional method of synthesizing DNA, nucleotide monomers make a connection between each other in order to construct individual oligonucleotide. On the other hand, in a more modern method of conducting gene synthesis, for assembling a synthetic double-stranded DNA, namely synthon, requires that adjacent oligonucleotides be equipped with overlapping sequences. Once the sequences are long enough, the sequences-verified synthons are assembled to produce synthetic DNA constructs. The synthetic DNA constructs can then be commonly found within metabolic pathways or whole genomes.Traditional column-based oligonucleotide as a source of DNA synthesis has a limitation to cost reduction. The cost of that ties to the consumption of reagent use, the scale of synthesis, the length of the oligonucleotides and the technical supplier.The demand of cheaper resources necessary for DNA synthesis has resulted in an interest in a more recently developed method of array-synthesized DNA. Within the original method of DNA synthesis, the oligonucleotides were attached to a microchip surface. This attachment was accomplished via applying a modified phosphoramidite synthesis steps. This promising route has the capability to generate up to a million diverse oligonucleotides for constructing DNA on an individual chip.Admittedly, oligonucleotides from DNA microchips can minimize the cost of DNA synthesis by a significant magnitude. High-fidelity microchips are able to be optimized through controlling depurination during the process of synthesis.Synbio Technologies has in placed Syno3.0 synthetic platform, which is a next generation chip based DNA synthetic technology. Tens of thousands of or even one hundred thousand primers for one-time synthesis can be achieved on a semiconductor chip. Synbio Technologies is competent to provide lower-cost methods to produce high-quality synthetic DNA to meet all customers' request.To learn more, visit our website: