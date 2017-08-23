News By Tag
* Report
* Drug
* Eye
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Ophthalmic Drugs Worth $28.1bn In 2021
The global ophthalmic drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017-2027. The market is estimated at $23bn in 2016 and $28.1bn in 2021. In 2016, the retinal disorder drugs submarket held 40% of the share in this market.
The lead analyst of the report said: "Visiongain has forecasted the global ophthalmic drugs market to grow from $23bn 2016 to reach $28.1bn in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0% in the first half of the forecast period. We expect growth in all the sectors of the market in this period. Rising incidence and new product launches will aid market growth. In the second half of the forecast period, growth will be further stimulated by the entry of new products, some of which are currently in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of their development.
A specialist sector within the overall pharmaceutical industry, the ophthalmic drugs market is dominated by a relatively small number of companies. Although the market is relatively mature, there are opportunities for growth in key therapeutic areas. Key patent expirations have affected revenues in this market in recent years, particularly in the glaucoma segment."
The 306-page report contains 125 tables and 113 figures that add visual analysis in order to explain the developing trends within the Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market.
Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 as well as qualitative analyses for the global ophthalmic drugs market and the leading submarkets: Retinal Disorder Drugs, Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs, Glaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Drugs and Other Ophthalmic Drugs
The 306-page report offers market forecasts for 25 leading drugs in the ophthalmic drugs market. On top of this, this report provides discussion on the ophthalmic drugs that are currently in the development pipeline.
This report also provides market forecasts for these national markets: The US, Japan, Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Brazil and Rest of the World
Moreover, our work discusses the leading companies in the ophthalmic drugs market. Our study provides a SWOT analysis and discusses Porter's Five Forces analysis that influence the global ophthalmic drugs market.
The report Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027: Dry Eye, Glaucoma Drugs, Retinal Disorders Drugs and Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the ophthalmic drugs market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the ophthalmic drugs market.
Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@
About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-
Visiongain publishes reports produced by its analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.
Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse