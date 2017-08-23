News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Atwater Expands Reach with M1 Network Distribution Agreements
Brewer expects up to 30% increase in sales as a result of distribution agreement
"For craft brewers, finding the right distribution partners can make all the difference,"
"To be the leading Michigan distributor requires us to represent great brands," say Kit Wanty-Lambert, M1 Network president. "Atwater is Detroit's largest and fastest growing brewery and offers iconic brands like Dirty Blonde, Vanilla Java Porter, Decadent Dark Chocolate Ale to name just a few. M1 has the manpower, infrastructure and relationships to help Atwater reach the next level."
M1 Network collectively employs over 4,000 people and services approximately 17,000 Michigan accounts. Its members include: O&W, Inc., Ypsilanti; Power's Distributing, Lake Orion; Eastown Distributing, Highland Park; Dan Henry Distributing, Lansing; HIS Distributing, Kalamazoo; Alliance Beverage, Grand Rapids; J P O'Sullivan, Flint; Gerry's Distributing, Port Huron; Alpena Beverage, Alpena.
According to Rieth, although Atwater distributes to 21 U.S. states and Canada, it's always been a hometown brewer and completely dedicated to its roots in Detroit, Michigan. "Brewing beer is a tough business, but it's a business about celebrating good times," said Rieth. "M1 Network will help us reach far more celebrations across Michigan than ever before."
Atwater beers are also available at Atwater's three Biergarten and Tap House locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe and Grand Rapids.
For more information, please visit www.AtwaterBeer.com.
About Atwater Brewery
Atwater Brewery. Born in Detroit. Raised Everywhere. Atwater offers 40 styles of beer led by its popular Purple Gang Pilsner, Better Life Choices IPA, Vanilla Java Porter, Dirty Blonde and its "World Beer Cup" award winning Decadent Dark Chocolate Ale. Atwater distributes its beer to 21 states plus Canada and offers a proprietary line of craft spirits. Atwater operates three full-service tap house and biergarten locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe and Grand Rapids, MI. Find us on Facebook or visit www.Atwaterbeer.com
Contact
Pat Liebler
***@lieblergroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse