News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Dental Uniform website opens for business
Practice branding is becoming increasingly important, and choice of uniform for dental staff is a key consideration. If you're seeking new uniforms for your staff, new website My Dental Uniform offers a wide range of clothing with next day delivery.
Web Manager Chris Moffatt explains: "We wanted to build a website that was fast, easy to use and simple to navigate, with uniform to suit all budgets. Once a customer has placed an order we call them back to confirm the details, as it's vital for us to get things right first time."
A wide range of products is available on the site, and customers are able to navigate in a variety of ways, for example by product type, or by job title.
As the exclusive UK supplier of high-end Scandinavian brand Hejco, together with a full range of uniform from Simon Jersey and Dickies, My Dental Uniform is the perfect answer for the dentist or practice manager searching for dental uniform in the UK.
In addition to the uniform range, the site also offers detailed advice for the dentist on how to choose their uniform, how to wash and care for dental uniform, and also infection control practices, through a comprehensive and regularly updated blog. Dental nurse uniforms are also on offer, and can be bought directly by the dental nurse if needed.
Providing a high level of customer service is vital, so My Dental Uniform offer telephone support from experienced advisors during UK office hours, Monday to Friday, on 0800 015 1572. In addition, support by email is available to prospective buyers.
About My Dental Uniform:
My Dental Uniform is one of the UK's leading dental uniform providers, offering friendly and informed advice together with a wide selection of products to suit all budgets.
To learn more and order your dental uniform, visit http://www.mydentaluniform.co.uk
Contact
Customer Service Team
***@mydentaluniform.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse