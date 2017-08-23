News By Tag
The Castle Fun Center is introducing a STEM Program
Conquering Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)
Chester, NY-The Castle Fun Center, which has been providing fun, safe and exciting experiences for children for over 20 years, has added a new dimension to their game: education! The Castle has combined science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) with roller skating to help children learn and experience concepts first hand.
The STEM lesson programs are designed by experts across the country including PHD candidates and certified teachers and uses enthusiastic and qualified educators to show that STEM is not only found in everyday experiences, but that it can be FUN! The hands on activities that relate roller skating to STEM capture the student's attention and help explain difficult-to-
While embarking on this STEM journey, The Castle is using their passion about the initiative to raise awareness on the growing need for STEM in the education of our youth. Susan Berntsen, Event Coordinator at The Castle, states, "This program gets children excited about STEM and motivates them to become involved in STEM topics in the future. Teachers are also excited as it takes the students out of the classroom to feel, discover, learn, have fun with and reinforce the topics they are currently teaching in class. Roller skating is such a natural fit when it comes to explaining STEM concepts, and the students are always completely amazed by the connection. Lessons such as Motion & Skate Design teaches geometry, friction, reverse engineering and design; Science & Lighting helps students learn about light waves, electromagnetic spectrum and the speed of light. It's a perfect fit as we have all the hands on resources right here in our 10,000 sq. ft. roller skating rink with elaborate lighting and sound system. The school will have 9 lesson topics to choose from within Elementary, Middle School or High School targeted lesson plans. We're excited to partner with schools on weekday mornings during the school year when the rink otherwise sits dark. And best of all, after the 1-hour STEM lesson, the students roller skate for 2 hours so it's a well-rounded experience that combines education with physical education!"
The Castle is offering these STEM field trips to schools across the Hudson Valley area, New York and New Jersey with a primary focus on elementary and middle schools and also high schools. To learn more about The Castle's STEM program, visit www.thecastlefuncenter.com
To schedule an interview or attend our unique STEM program please contact Susan Berntsen at
845-469-2116 ext. 7000 or email her at susan@thecastlefuncenter.com
The Castle Fun Center is located at 109 Brookside Avenue, Chester, NY 10918
Contact
Susan Berntsen, Event Coordinator
The Castle Fun Center
***@thecastlefuncenter.com
End
