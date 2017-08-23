21st Glorious Year of Globoil India to be Celebrated in Mumbai from September 14 - 15, 2017

Globoil India, the Premier International Conference on Vegetable Oil, Feed & Feed Ingredients, Oilseeds & Oleochemicals organized by Tefla's is scheduled to be held at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Powai, Mumbai from September 14 - 15.

Globoil India

--* Established in 1997, 21st Globoil India is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from September 14 – 15, 2017.* Globoil India is one of World's largest events in the Business of Edible Oil.* Globoil India is One Stop Shop for Meeting who's who of Global Agri Business Trade.* Globoil India is known for Excellence in Policy Advocacy, Knowledge sharing & Business Networking.* Globoil India is likely to witness huge participation from Business & Ministerial Delegations from Malaysia, Indonesia & Argentina, Ukraine, Pakistan, and India.* Globoil India offers an opportunity to interact with 1500 + Delegates, 100 Exhibitors with focused networking prospects.* Globoil India comprises of Conferences-Exhibition-Awards-Entertainment & Networking.GLOBOIL INDIA – the Premier International Conference on Vegetable Oil, Feed & Feed Ingredients, Oilseeds & Oleochemicals organized by Tefla's is scheduled to be held at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Powai, Mumbai from September 14 - 15, 2017. This would be the 21st Glorious year of the event, apart from India event is likely to witness huge participation from Business & Ministerial Delegations from Malaysia, Indonesia, Argentina, Ukraine & Pakistan.Guests of Honor for the events are Madam Musdhalifah Machmud, Dy. Minister for Food and Agriculture, Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, Republic of Indonesia, Lic. Marisa Bircher, Secretary of Agro Industrial Markets, Ministry of Agro Industry, Argentina, Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, Hon'ble Minister for Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC), Govt. of Malaysia, Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Govt of India, Madam Olga Trofimova, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Madam Nataliya Mykolska, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Govt of Ukraine and Param Pujya Swami Baba Ramdev Ji who would also be gracing the occasion for the Globoil Awards Ceremony.Dignitaries present at the event to drive new thinking towards excellence are Atul Chaturvedi, President – SEA & CEO – Agri Business, Adani Group, Dr. James Fry – Chairman, LMC International, London , Thomas Mielke, Editor-in-Chief, Oil World, Hamburg, Germany , Dorab Mistry, Director - Godrej International Ltd, London, Mohd Haris Mohd Arshad, Head, Global Trading & Marketing/Downstream, Sime Darby Plantation and many others.In the Current Edition of Globoil India, Discussion on various topics related to Edible oil would take place which would lead to generate ideas and insights which can help to script the India Edible Oil Story better. Given that domestic production is far short of consumer demand, the annual volume of vegetable oil import has escalated in India steadily and stood at about 14 million tons worth $10 billion (more than Rs. 65,000 crores) in 2015-16. That makes India the world's largest importer of cooking oils. Emphasis would be on the price and markets to drive business in 2017. During the conference, Global Leaders will ponder over the most pressing issues facing the World's Economy post-Trump America, Brexit Fall out, Fate of Europe Zone, Economic Reforms in India - and also what will it take to deal with surprises and shocks of 2017.Mr. Kailash Singh, MD, Tefla's & Organiser Globoil India is of the view that, Globoil India is now an established annual feature and is keenly looked forward to the players in the vegetable oil trade and industry. Globoil India has over the last 21 years become a calendar event for all those associated with the world oilseeds, vegetable oils and oil meals /feeds market as the conference draws leading industrialists, policy makers, domain experts and analysts who share their in-depth knowledge to crystal-gaze into the future. A truly interactive forum, Globoil is enriched by international participation and provides an index of the rising importance of India in the Global Market Place. Over the years this forum has been successful in forging a close relationship with various constituents of the International Edible Oil trade.Globoil India Awards instituted in 1998 have become immensely popular. It is an occasion for the industry to celebrate and time to acknowledge and reward performances. Award paradigm includes categories like Globoil India Legend, Globoil Man of the Year, Awards for Excellence in Exports & Imports in the Oil Industry, Globoil Entrepreneur & Professional, Emerging Company / Brand of the year, Globoil International Award, Globoil Award for Services to the Industry.Tefla's is known for conceptualizing, planning and organizing research based industry specific conference & Exhibition in tandem with industry leaders & Associations. Its event calendar consists of industry specific events which have now become the annual events of various industries attracting wide and comprehensive participation.Some of its events are: Globoil India, Globoil International, The Sugar Summit, Global Grain Food & feed (G2F2), Portlore, Alcobev, World Rubber Congress, International Pulses Forum, Guar International, Immage, Gemini, GPMC, Advantage Sports, Global Cotton Conclave, Plantation Asia, Global Rice Forum, International Barley Conclave, International Pepper Conclave, Global Gold Forum, capital Market Convention, Think CSR, Think Odisha Leadership Awards & Think Literature etc.