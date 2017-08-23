 
Boeing Executive, Kenneth Swope, to Present at CIMdata's PLM Road Map 2017

The presentation will examine the digital thread and explore the art of the possible for certifying commercial aircraft designs in an industry consistent manner.
 
 
PLM Road Map 2017 - 17 October - Gothenburg, Sweden
PLM Road Map 2017 - 17 October - Gothenburg, Sweden
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces that Kenneth Swope of Boeing Commercial Airplanes will make a presentation on "The Digital Thread for Aerospace & Defense: What are We Certifying with Regulators Using Model-Based Definition?" at PLM Road Map™ 2017 in collaboration with PDT Europe 2017. PLM Road Map 2017 will take place on October 17 at The Clarion Hotel Post in Gothenburg, Sweden. PDT Europe will take place at the same location on October 18-19.

Aerospace & Defense companies that make product for the commercial aviation industry have all certified at least one aircraft configuration with regulators using the latest technologies in model-based definition. Interestingly, regulators continue to be anchored in paper-based paradigms of engineering design and are cognizant of the need to advance model-based definition in the digital enterprise. The Aerospace & Defense PLM Action Group has taken positive steps to examine the digital thread and explore the art of the possible for certifying commercial aircraft designs in an industry consistent manner. In this presentation, Mr. Swope will share the findings of the Aerospace & Defense PLM Action Group in an examination of the elements of the digital thread. He will also share the Group's thoughts on developing and implementing a consistent approach to certification relevant data.

As the Business Capabilities Architecture Lead at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Mr. Swope is responsible for the integrated set of business architecture products related to Boeing's commercial airplane business. These products include business requirements, performance measures, business data, and process management. In addition, Mr. Swope leads the organization that is integrating the future state architecture and plan for Boeing Commercial Airplanes' processes and tools. During his 23 years at Boeing, Mr. Swope has worked in manufacturing research, operations research, program management, and product change management.

PLM Road Map 2017 in collaboration with PDT Europe 2017, is the must-attend event for industry executives and PLM practitioners globally—providing independent education and a collaborative networking environment where ideas, trends, experiences, and relationships critical to the industry germinate and take root. The theme for this year's event is "Digitalization: The Next Step in PLM's Evolution."

For more information visit: http://www.cimdata.com/en/education/plm-conferences/2017-...

About CIMdata

CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.

CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website, www.CIMdata.com; follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CIMdataPLMNews ; or contact CIMdata at: 3909 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, USA; Tel: +1 734.668.9922; Fax: +1 734.668.1957; or at Oogststraat 20, 6004 CV Weert, The Netherlands, Tel: +31 (0) 495.533.666.

