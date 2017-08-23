Free Delivery on all Welcome Back to School Orders

Welcome your teachers and students back to school with a beautiful arrangement of flowers, a basket full of snacks or an assortment of plants.

Free deliveries to schools Aug. 28-Sept. 15

-- Free Delivery on all Welcome Back to School ordersSharon's Flower Shop, 104 W Elms Road, Suite 400, Killeen, is delivering to schools in Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove and Nolanville for free, now-Sept. 15. That's $10 in savings for you.Call in or come by and place your orders by noon, and we'll guarantee same-day delivery.We have an assortment of flowers available to design an arrangement that's special for your student or teacher. We also have vases and ribbons available to match school colors.Can't decide what to send? Ask for our florist choice designed arrangement. We'll make a bouquet that suits you.Choose from our selection of 4-8 inch indoor plants or pick your teacher or student's favorite snack to build a snack basket. Welcome back deliveries can also be made to residences.Sharon's Flower Shop is located in Gateway Plaza. We're open Mondays-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-6;30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9;30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. To request pickup or deliveries before or after hours, call (254) 690-4005. Go to Facebook (sharonsflowershop/killeen) to view some of our work. Shop with us online at www.sharonsflowershop.net.Wishing all of our teachers and students and very happy and successful school year. Welcome back.