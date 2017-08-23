 
Industry News





Law Firms Miller & Martin and Osler Select FileTrail Records Management System

More firms seeking updated records management software are turning to FileTrail
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- FileTrail, a leader in next-generation records management software, was recently selected by two more prominent law firms to replace legacy records management systems. The firms Miller & Martin PLLC and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP join the growing list of clients that have chosen FileTrail for enterprise RMS implementations.

The company recently introduced several new features to make it easier for firms to switch from their old systems to FileTrail, the enhancements demonstrating FileTrail's commitment to ongoing product development to ensure law firm clients have access to the features they depend on but in a premier, modern records management system.

Miller & Martin is a 150-year-old, leading Southeastern law firm with attorneys in four offices who are committed to understanding clients' objectives to help them grow and prosper. The firm is among those growing concerned with a lack of ongoing support and upgrades from its legacy system and turned to FileTrail for a new solution.

Miller & Martin Director of Business Intake and Records Jenny Sanders Plunkett shared, "We chose FileTrail to replace LegalKEY because of their user interface and commitment to development of the product. We are looking forward to working with FileTrail on the implementation and integration with iManage to manage retention, disposition and deletion of both physical and electronic items."

Osler is a leading business law firm practicing internationally from offices across Canada and in New York, whose clients include industry and business leaders in all market segments and life cycle stages. Said Osler CIO Peter Bier, "After extensive research and product evaluations we chose FileTrail to replace ARM for our records management system. FileTrail's deep expertise in the field of records management and its integration with such key vendors as Iron Mountain and iManage made it a front runner in our evaluation. The deciding factor for us was FileTrail's workflows and interface, which our professionals found to be highly intuitive and efficient. We are looking forward to working with FileTrail on the implementation to manage retention of both physical and electronic items."

About FileTrail

Since 2000, FileTrail has been developing, implementing and supporting enterprise-class information management solutions. Deployed all over the world, the company offers a highly configurable suite of records management and governance tools to help organizations manage the complete information life cycle. FileTrail is the number one cloud-based records management system for law firms, but also offers an on-premises solution. FileTrail incorporates APIs to work with the leading document management systems and the Intapp suite of products. For more information about FileTrail's records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com.

