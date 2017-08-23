Country(s)
Industry News
Formetco Sports Signs Top Athletics Director as National College Sales Rep
Fowler has served as an athletic administrator at four universities over his 40-year career including University of Memphis, Middle Tennessee State University, North Carolina State University and, most recently, at University of South Carolina Upstate.
"Lee brings with him an incredible knowledge of the internal workings of athletic departments, university purchasing, and the process of opening new sports facilities. He will spotlight Formetco's LED products and services with some of the most prestigious universities in the country," said Blake Bearden, National Sports Sales Manager.
Fowler oversaw the acquisition of Formetco's LED video and scoring systems at both the soccer and softball complexes at USC Upstate. That experience led to his growing interest in the firm and their ability to provide state-of-the-
Lee Fowler can be reached at 919-630-7530 or leef@formetco.com to learn more about Formetco Sports.
About Formetco
Since 1968 Formetco has been providing the highest quality service while continuing to develop the most innovative advertising and signage products. Formetco's solutions have grown over the past 49 years to include outdoor hardware, LED digital billboards, LED digital scoreboards, and LED video display systems to customers worldwide.
Media Contact
Daniel Hooper
Marketing Director
(678) 951-1135
***@formetco.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse