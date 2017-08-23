 
Industry News





Specialty Fitness Equipment Expands Cleveland HQ Amid Multifamily, Corporate Amenities Race

 
 
Urban Mixed Use Development Fitness Amenity
Urban Mixed Use Development Fitness Amenity
 
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Five years ago, Specialty Fitness Equipment was operating from a home office with a rented warehouse space. Now they have expanded and moved their headquarters for the third time, in as many years, to Warrensville Heights with a large warehouse space, several offices and a showroom dedicated to commercial and specialty residential fitness equipment.

"Our main areas of growth have been in the Multifamily, Mixed-Use, Student Housing and Corporate Wellness markets for very different reasons." says Chuck Herman, Specialty Fitness Equipment 's Managing Partner. "College students, Millenials and Empty Nesters are all looking for a maintenance free lifestyle in the urban mixed-use developments. Fitness rooms are sought after amenity with the awareness of one's health and wellness. We take a hands-on approach to customize these rooms to differentiate one multifamily community from another."

"Corporate Wellness programs provide stress reduction, comradery and reduce insurance costs for both employers and employees" said Virgil Wahome, Director of Business Development at Specialty Fitness Equipment. "My corporate wellness clients know that their employees work hard and they want to make work life balance easier by offering on-site fitness.  It's a win-win and an investment in a company's most valuable asset-their employees."

Specialty Fitness Equipment's innovative showroom will make high end fitness equipment accessible for clients to try, test and get a hands-on feel of the equipment. The showroom will also have some residential items. "We have a nice amount of luxury custom home gym clients, so we always make sure to have pieces dedicated to fitness enthusiasts who want a gym experience at home." said Herman.

"The move to 4555 Renaissance Parkway in Warrensville Heights has been a great strategic decision. The city has been a pleasure to work with, we are centrally located to freeways and the businesses around us are very complimentary to our industries. We are thrilled with the move" smiled Herman.

The larger warehouse and additional office space allows for the continued growth of Specialty Fitness Equipment that Herman and Wahome both anticipate.

Specialty Fitness Equipment is a Commercial, Medical & Residential fitness equipment dealer focused nationally on Multifamily, Corporate Wellness, Fire/Police, Schools and Recreation. For more information on Specialty Fitness Equipment visit http://www.SpecialtyFitnessEquipment.com and to see the latest fitness room installations visit http://www.Facebook.com/specialtyfitnessequipment

Specialty Fitness Equipment
