Bridge Credit Union – Fastest Growing Central Ohio Credit Union Successful merger leads to accelerated growth for Ohio Credit Union COLUMBUS, Ohio - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The union of the former Montgomery County Credit Union (MCCU) in Dayton and Bridge Credit Union combined unique resources and strengths. The combined credit union now servers more than 11,000 members across the state. Through their vast network, members have access to 351 locations in Ohio and 5,437 locations nationwide.



"Together, the new Bridge had the resources to lend more, improve its technology infrastructure, add new products like our Mobile App with remote deposit capabilities, and lower expenses."



– Christine L. Leslie, Bridge CU President



Leading with member education is one thing that makes Bridge's future so bright. Bridge believes by educating their members they give them the skills to obtain control, clarity and confidence with their houseful finances and debt. This helps gives members the knowledge and tools to achieve financial success and to change their lives for the better. This initiative, along with the successful MCCU merger, propelled Bridge to the top of an August 2017 analysis done by Columbus Business First. To read more about that study visit



