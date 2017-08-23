News By Tag
Proforma Vision Marketing Celebrates 15 Years
Originally known as Creative Promotional Solutions, founded in October 2002 by Voris, the company provided only promotional products and apparel to the local Dayton market. After looking for independent solutions to improve the business, Voris decided to partner with Proforma, a $500 million industry leader, in 2009, and change the name to Vision Marketing. Schreiver joined the business in 2010.
Being part of a larger network enabled Proforma Vision Marketing to provide more products and services, achieve better sourcing, improve technology and expand buying power through the best vendor relations in the industry. With over 160 employees in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida, along with a local support staff, Proforma Vision Marketing became a local powerhouse in marketing.
"We believe in an integrated approach to our clients' marketing initiatives, designing programs that work together to effectively promote their brand, products and services," said Voris. "Simply put, we think differently and thinking differently means custom ideas developed exclusively for our clients. It is this blend of experience and disciplined process, combined with our collaborative approach with clients that allows us to deliver profitable results."
Proforma Vision Marketing services clients with businesses across the U.S. and prides itself on being a complete solutions provider for their clients. Voris and Schreiver provide their clients with a wide variety of turnkey solutions through eCommerce, print, promotional products, multi-media solutions and more.
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
