News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Love" Hottest Single By La+Ch is Witnessing Huge Popularity On SoundCloud
Witness the catchy beats of La+ch's new release "Love" on SoundCloud. This track is blended with electronic tempos and house music beats fan will love to listen.
La+ch's catchy lyrics and great progression in the awesome music "Love" will make you crazy. He believes in giving different kind of tune to his songs that makes his piece of work wonderful. He is a great drummer and adores the wonderful artist Ellie Goulding. La+ch is from the label Sideways and the group comprises of three other members. They are Coleman Hell, Michah and Shan Vincent de Paul. This particular composition is immensely energetic and sensational with different kind of vibe that you will love to hear. He says motivation is the main thing which we all should have.
The music "Love" will captivate your mind like anything else because of the presence of the hypnotic beat. The track is blended with house music and techno beats perfect to play during parties. The most entertaining part of the track is the special effect vocals that will compel the listeners to stay hooked to the track.
La+ch has already formed a strong fan base with his other tracks like "Gone", "California"
Visit here now:---http://bit.ly/
Media Contact
info@musicpromotion.club
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse