 
News By Tag
* Retail
* Commercial Building
* Commercial Construction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Blue Mounds
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31


National Construction celebrates construction of corporate headquarters for Duluth Trading Company

National Construction held a beam signing celebration for Duluth Trading Company and their new five-story corporate headquarters under construction in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin.
 
 
Beam signing for Duluth Trading Company’s new corporate headquarters in WI
Beam signing for Duluth Trading Company’s new corporate headquarters in WI
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Retail
Commercial Building
Commercial Construction

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Blue Mounds - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
Projects

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Last week, National Construction, a Madison, WI commercial contractor, held a beam signing celebration for Duluth Trading Company's new corporate headquarters. The five-story, 108,000 square foot building is under construction on a 1.5 acre parcel in downtown Mount Horeb, Wisconsin.

Currently operating from Belleville, WI, Duluth Trading Company plans to occupy the new headquarters located at 109 S. Second Street in Mount Horeb in 2018.

Speakers of the event included Tom Walzer, partner of TRI Holdings (the developer of the project), Jeff Grundahl, owner of National Construction (contractor for the project), Stephanie Pugliese, President and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading Company, Randy Littel, Village of Mount Horeb Board President, and Carol Johnson, Executive Director of the Mount Horeb Area Economic Development Corporation, and Ryan Czyzewski, Vice President of the Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce.

After remarks, the speakers, Village of Mount Horeb dignitaries, business leaders and community members gathered to sign well wishes on a steel beam that will be used in the construction of the building.

"We embarked on this journey 20 months ago in collaboration with Duluth Trading Company and the Village of Mount Horeb.  Our vision was to partner with Duluth, the village, and National Construction to bring a transformational investment into the community in a collaborative manner.  National Construction has lead the way with design and construction of this beautiful complex," said Tom Walzer, partner of TRI Holdings.

"We couldn't ask for a better village to work in," said Jeff Grundahl, owner of National Construction.  "It's amazing what you can accomplish if you don't care who gets the credit," quoting Ronald Reagan.

"Mount Horeb is a thriving community," said Randy Littel, Mount Horeb Village President.  Randy also described Duluth as "not just any company."

Carol Johnson, head of the Mount Horeb Area Economic Development Corporation, said they are "thrilled" by the project. "The ripple effect caused in the village could be very significant."

The corporate headquarters will be the home of over 250 employees and the project will add 150 additional jobs to the village's downtown, on top of about 100 primarily marketing jobs already located in the Mount Horeb Innovation Center, also downtown.

The project (http://www.nationalconstructioninc.com/project-type/curre...) will contribute to the revitalization of the Front Street portion of Mount Horeb's iconic downtown, feature the adjacent Military Ridge Bike Trail and reflect the industrial, railroad history of the area.  Materials and architecture will reflect the industrial, railroad history of the area and feature the adjacent Military Ridge Bike Trail. The design incorporates brick masonry, industrial sash windows, concrete, and zinc-colored metal cladding, and will give the appearance of a building constructed over time.

Contact
Michelle Appleby
***@nationalconstructioninc.com
End
Source:National Construction
Email:***@nationalconstructioninc.com Email Verified
Tags:Retail, Commercial Building, Commercial Construction
Industry:Construction
Location:Blue Mounds - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
National Construction, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share