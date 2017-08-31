News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
National Construction celebrates construction of corporate headquarters for Duluth Trading Company
National Construction held a beam signing celebration for Duluth Trading Company and their new five-story corporate headquarters under construction in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin.
Currently operating from Belleville, WI, Duluth Trading Company plans to occupy the new headquarters located at 109 S. Second Street in Mount Horeb in 2018.
Speakers of the event included Tom Walzer, partner of TRI Holdings (the developer of the project), Jeff Grundahl, owner of National Construction (contractor for the project), Stephanie Pugliese, President and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading Company, Randy Littel, Village of Mount Horeb Board President, and Carol Johnson, Executive Director of the Mount Horeb Area Economic Development Corporation, and Ryan Czyzewski, Vice President of the Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce.
After remarks, the speakers, Village of Mount Horeb dignitaries, business leaders and community members gathered to sign well wishes on a steel beam that will be used in the construction of the building.
"We embarked on this journey 20 months ago in collaboration with Duluth Trading Company and the Village of Mount Horeb. Our vision was to partner with Duluth, the village, and National Construction to bring a transformational investment into the community in a collaborative manner. National Construction has lead the way with design and construction of this beautiful complex," said Tom Walzer, partner of TRI Holdings.
"We couldn't ask for a better village to work in," said Jeff Grundahl, owner of National Construction. "It's amazing what you can accomplish if you don't care who gets the credit," quoting Ronald Reagan.
"Mount Horeb is a thriving community," said Randy Littel, Mount Horeb Village President. Randy also described Duluth as "not just any company."
Carol Johnson, head of the Mount Horeb Area Economic Development Corporation, said they are "thrilled" by the project. "The ripple effect caused in the village could be very significant."
The corporate headquarters will be the home of over 250 employees and the project will add 150 additional jobs to the village's downtown, on top of about 100 primarily marketing jobs already located in the Mount Horeb Innovation Center, also downtown.
The project (http://www.nationalconstructioninc.com/
Contact
Michelle Appleby
***@nationalconstructioninc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse