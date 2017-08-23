PathPartner announces the availability of RTLS kit based on Decawave UWB chip

PathPartner Technology Inc, a technology enabler for intelligent systems, is developing a complete RTLS solution package that includes Hardware, Software and Cloud solutions, based on Decawave DW1000 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip.

-- Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) are generally used in indoor positioning systems (IPS) to locate objects or people inside a building using radio waves, magnetic fields, acoustic signals, or other sensory information. Decawave chips use Ultra-Wideband technology that distinguishes all the different paths between the transmitter and receiver and is thus used to calculate distance. PathPartner, with its strong command over UWB (IEEE802.15.4)technology, has customized boards based on the Decawave DW1000 UWB chip, allowing it to support NFC, Wi-Fi, and GPS connectivity technologies.The Hardware developed at PathPartner can be configured as Anchor or Tag. While Anchors are stationary and are placed at vantage positions in the locations zone wherein assets need to be tracked, Tags are the moving entities being tracked. The Cloud solution allows communication of data over a Wi-Fi module facilitating the display of tracking the tags."Our design and development teams, with their years of experience in hardware & software design, have built a kit for. Subsequently, the solution will be extended to supportandapplications as well", says Ramkishor Korada, PathPartner's Global Head of Sales and Business Development.Partnered with Decawave, PathPartner wants to facilitate accurate micro-location solutions to the market by delivering software, hardware or turn-key systems to end customers."We are delighted to partner with PathPartner and see them adding Decawave's technology to their already impressive portfolio. PathPartner's one stop shop offer with a highly valuable expertise ranging from HW design to cloud services will be extremely beneficial to customers looking for agile accurate Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) solutions to grow their business" said Luc Darmon, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Decawave.PathPartner offers design, development and integration services in advanced embedded technology. Based out of Fremont, Calif., PathPartner Technology Inc is an affiliate of PathPartner Technology Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India.With an unparalleled experience in transforming innovative ideas into full-fledged products, PathPartner provides its clients the advantage of top-of-the-line technologies, superior performance, and faster time-to-market options. Having expertise in BSP & device drivers, multimedia codecs, imaging & vision algorithms and hardware design, PathPartner is fully geared for technology driven execution and quality delivery for customers across industries including automotive, connected cameras, semiconductor, IoT and healthcare.We are showcasing our package at ST Developers Conference.