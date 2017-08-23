News By Tag
New River Auto Mall Announces Rebranding of Name and Logo: Peacock Auto Mall
Peacock Automotive Celebrates 15 Years in Business by Announcing New River Auto Mall Rebranding at Unveiling Party on Thursday, Sept. 7
The Unveiling Party will take place at Audi Hilton Head at 137 Auto Mall Boulevard in Hardeeville, S.C. Invited guests will be the first to see the Auto Mall's new branding materials while they enjoy refreshments and music.
Established in 2002, the New River Auto Mall is owned by Peacock Automotive, which also owns and operates dealerships in Savannah, Ga., Columbia, S.C., and Orlando, Fla., as well as the New River Wellness Institute and the New River Auto Mall Collision Center. The Auto Mall covers 45 acres on U.S. 278, 5 miles east of Interstate 95 at Exit 8 in South Carolina.
The Auto Mall employs approximately 330 people and features 13 brands, including Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Genesis, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Porsche, Ram, Subaru and Volkswagen.
Most recently, the Auto Mall broke ground for the construction of a new 30,000-square-
"We are also adding a Maserati and Alfa Romeo dealership to the Auto Mall in the next few months," said Warner Peacock, president and CEO of Peacock Automotive. "We also have plans for renovating and rebuilding the dealerships on our 7.5-acre property in Savannah on the corner of Eisenhower Drive and Abercorn Street and at Peacock Ford in the Orlando area."
In addition to a large inventory, the Auto Mall has state-of-the-
"Establishing strong relationships with your customers, suppliers, employees and community partners is the key to success," Peacock said. "One way is through planning events to support local not-for-profit organizations through sponsorships of a variety of events. Our dealerships all employ my personal mantra – zero dissatisfied customers."
During the unveiling event on Sept. 7, the American Heart Association will kick off the 21st Annual Heart Ball of the Southern Coast by announcing the gala theme. Audi Hilton Head is the Legacy Sponsor for the Heart Ball, which will be held on Feb. 5, 2018, with an expected 400 guests. For more information on the Heart Ball, visit www.southerncoastheartball.org.
For more information about Peacock Automotive, call (843) 208-1258 or visit https://www.peacockautomotive.com/
ABOUT PEACOCK AUTOMOTIVE
Peacock Automotive owns and operates 20 automotive franchises in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, and employs more than 600 individuals. The company's headquarters are located at the New River Auto Mall that covers 45 acres on U.S. 278, five miles east of Interstate 95 at Exit 8 in South Carolina. At the NRAM location, 13 brands are featured, including Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Genesis, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Porsche, Ram, Subaru and Volkswagen. Additionally, the company owns Savannah Volkswagen and Alfa Romeo & Fiat of Savannah; Jaguar Land Rover Columbia in Columbia, S.C., and its subsidiary Peacock-Griffey Automotive owns Peacock Subaru and Peacock Ford in Orlando, Fla. Peacock Automotive also owns and operates the NRAM Collision Center and the New River Wellness Institute in South Carolina. In September, NRAM will celebrate its 15th anniversary with the launch of a new name and logo. For more information about Peacock Automotive, call (843) 208-1258 or visit https://www.peacockautomotive.com/
MEDIA CONTACT
Jill Jauch
Advertising and Marketing Manager
912-507-7171
jj@peacockautomotive.com
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912.856.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
cynthia.wright@
