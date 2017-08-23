Opencart Sellers now can tap into Walmart.com 100+ million monthly visitors

The CedCommerce Walmart Opencart Intgration offers users a new way to reach out to their targeted audiences where they are already present in abundance – Walmart.com, among the largest marketplaces of U.S.

Opencart Integration

Contact

Company CedCommerce

Contact Name Karshit Bhargava

8888820953

marketing@cedcommerce.com Company CedCommerceContact Name Karshit Bhargava8888820953

End

-- Portland, Oregon – (August 29, 2017) – As holiday season is approaching, online sellers are making their online stores robust and stop sales-leaks. For this they are adopting a multi-pronged strategy which includes selling on Marketplaces where their targeted audience is already present.So enabling Opencart store owners to sell on Walmart.com one of the largest marketplaces of the U.S. - 110 million monthly unique visitors, Cedcommerce, on Tuesday, launched Walmart opencart multi-channel listing extension. With this extension, they can integrate their OpenCart store and can automatically download orders and upload orders shipping information.Opencart Walmart Integration is another addition in CedCommerce Marketplace Integration product-line that enables Opencart sellers to easily get their products listed on the most trafficked e-commerce site and get more exposure of their products.Opencart Walmart Integration extension involves integration of Opencart store to Walmart Marketplace. It integrates store with Walmart to grow their e-commerce business. This integration automates ordering process and facilitates product handling and management.Being a TRUSTED Walmart, Sears and Newegg Channel Integration Partner, CedCommerce offers API Integration extension solution that enables sellers/merchants of Opencart to list their products on Walmart.com.: To reduce the effort it provides facility to select the products in bulk and upload in one go.: Any alteration in the product information get reflected on Walmart.com.Whether the sale is from Opencart store or from Walmart, the product inventory reflects the total stock available.: Simple refund creation process.: Updates vendors through notifications for every change that occurred and email is sent for every order placed.: Cron job automates the process for Inventory, Price and Order managementIt allows vendors to manage orders form their Opencart store panel.: Store owners can synchronize product status between Walmart and Opencart store.: It allows vendors to dismiss product from Walmart when they are out for vacation.The app can be downloaded from the Opencart app store and , the link can be used to directly arrive at the product page and is priced at $399 at one-time payment.Established in 2010, CedCommerce offers API Integration Extension for Opencart Users. Upon installation of this extension, the Opencart users can offer their products at largest marketplaces of USA – Walmart.com, Jet.com and now Sears.com. The Company is OFFICIAL channel integration partner of Walmart.com, Newegg.com, and Sears.com.