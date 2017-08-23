News By Tag
Opencart Sellers now can tap into Walmart.com 100+ million monthly visitors
The CedCommerce Walmart Opencart Intgration offers users a new way to reach out to their targeted audiences where they are already present in abundance – Walmart.com, among the largest marketplaces of U.S.
So enabling Opencart store owners to sell on Walmart.com one of the largest marketplaces of the U.S. - 110 million monthly unique visitors, Cedcommerce, on Tuesday, launched Walmart opencart multi-channel listing extension. With this extension, they can integrate their OpenCart store and can automatically download orders and upload orders shipping information.
Opencart Walmart Integration is another addition in CedCommerce Marketplace Integration product-line that enables Opencart sellers to easily get their products listed on the most trafficked e-commerce site and get more exposure of their products.
What is Opencart Walmart Integration Extension?
Opencart Walmart Integration extension involves integration of Opencart store to Walmart Marketplace. It integrates store with Walmart to grow their e-commerce business. This integration automates ordering process and facilitates product handling and management.
Official Channel Integration Partner:
Being a TRUSTED Walmart, Sears and Newegg Channel Integration Partner, CedCommerce offers API Integration extension solution that enables sellers/merchants of Opencart to list their products on Walmart.com.
Features of Opencart Walmart Integration:
Bulk Upload: To reduce the effort it provides facility to select the products in bulk and upload in one go.
Synchronized Product edits: Any alteration in the product information get reflected on Walmart.com.
Synchronized Inventory: Whether the sale is from Opencart store or from Walmart, the product inventory reflects the total stock available.
Refund: Simple refund creation process.
Notifications: Updates vendors through notifications for every change that occurred and email is sent for every order placed.
Cron Management: Cron job automates the process for Inventory, Price and Order management
Consolidate Orders: It allows vendors to manage orders form their Opencart store panel.
Product Status Sync: Store owners can synchronize product status between Walmart and Opencart store.
Vacation mode: It allows vendors to dismiss product from Walmart when they are out for vacation.
Availability and Pricing:
The app can be downloaded from the Opencart app store and , the link can be used to directly arrive at the product page and is priced at $399 at one-time payment.
About CedCommerce:
Established in 2010, CedCommerce offers API Integration Extension for Opencart Users. Upon installation of this extension, the Opencart users can offer their products at largest marketplaces of USA – Walmart.com, Jet.com and now Sears.com. The Company is OFFICIAL channel integration partner of Walmart.com, Newegg.com, and Sears.com.
https://cedcommerce.com/
