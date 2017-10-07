Country(s)
PARC's 48th Annual Black Tie Ball is Set for October 7, 2017!
With its long-standing history, this event will once again be the premiere charity event of the season. This year guests will turn back time with an "Old Florida" theme, enjoy open bar, a gourmet dinner, dancing, a silent and live auction, a special "chance" drawing and so much more. A 17-piece ensemble, the Tomkats Jazz Orchestra, will be the entertainment for the evening. The night will also offer an exceptional performance by PARC's Inspired Choir, a program at PARC where inherent musical talents within children and adults with special needs are discovered and developed.
Dick Crippen, Senior Advisor to the Tampa Bay Rays, and Gayle Guyardo, news anchor for News Channel 8 will co-emcee the event. Gayle will also be presenting this year's PARC's People of Purpose (POP!) awards to well-deserving people in our community who exemplify the best in giving back. Proceeds from this event support the 40+ programs PARC offers to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as Lifelong Learning, Community Employment, Discovery Learning Center, Respite Services, Transportation and Residential Housing. For over 60 years, PARC has been providing services to people in need and has been the leading voice in Pinellas County for children and adults with special needs.
"It's amazing PARC's Black Tie Ball is in its 48th year. There are very few organizations that have that kind of history, let alone the history PARC has in our community," said Karen Higgins, President and CEO of PARC, "We owe it all to our loyal, long-time supporters."
ABOUT PARC: PARC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children and adults with developmental disabilities to exercise their independence and experience life to the fullest. Established in 1953, PARC currently serves more than 800 individuals in the greater Tampa Bay area. To learn more about PARC, call 727-345-9111 or visit www.parc-fl.org.
