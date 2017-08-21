News By Tag
Dangerous Collisions of US Navy Warship Highlights Key topics of Maritime Information Warfare Event
SMi Group Reports: Maritime Information Warfare conference will explore international navy's approaches to exploiting open source intelligence
IN THE NEWS: "United States Navy ships worldwide will suspend operations for a day or two this week to examine basic seamanship and teamwork after the second collision of a Navy destroyer with a large commercial ship in two months, the Navy's top officer said on Monday." Source: NYTimes AUG. 21, 2017*
These kinds of incidents will push the Navy to further consider how it exploits open source intelligence like GPS data and satellite imagery. One might also wonder if the warship was totally autonomous we'd have avoided the human error that enabled the crash. These talking points demonstrate the importance of SMi's Maritime Information Warfare agenda.
Taking place in London on the 6th and 7th December 2017, Maritime Information Warfare's agenda aims to help solve these topical issues with the world's maritime information exploitation leaders, including keynote presentations from: Vice Admiral Michael Gilday, Commander, US Fleet Cyber Command, US Navy, Admiral Sir George Zambellas, Former Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy and Commander Neil Hall, SO1 Cyber Security, Royal Navy.
Along with senior representation from: Royal Navy, US Navy, US Marine Corps, Portuguese Navy, DSTL, Dutch MoD, NATO Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence, Liquid Robotics, Naval War College, TNO and more.
The audience will include but not be limited to: Naval Information Warfare Programme Managers, Artificial Intelligence Project Managers, Commanders of Information Warfare (IW), Heads of ISR development programmes, Big Data Thought Leaders, Maritime Cyber Security Experts, Leaders of Open Source Intelligence Programmes, Pioneers of Autonomous Systems and Machine Learning, Chiefs of C4i Systems.
Maritime Information Warfare
6th and 7th December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
