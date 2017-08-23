News By Tag
McCarthy & Stone select Cadcorp software for more efficient Workforce Planning
Cadcorp Map Modeller adopted as territory management software
As McCarthy & Stone enjoys rapid growth, the number of personnel in Management Services has increased by 63% in the last two years. With over 250 House Managers, 20 Area Managers and the variables of holiday or sickness cover, Workforce Planning wasn't straightforward. In addition, as more retirement developments were opening, the HR department needed to rapidly adapt their Workforce Planning and make recruitment more targeted.
The HR department selected Cadcorp desktop product Map Modeller
Tania Harland, HR Advisor at McCarthy & Stone remarked, "The Cadcorp GIS has been a huge time saver for me. It has taken what was originally a heavily manual based process to a quicker, smarter way of carrying out Workforce Planning."
Automating Workforce Planning has freed up more time for the HR department to meet their business objectives. Productivity is better as an Area Manager can spend more time at each retirement development. In turn, House Managers and the sites they manage are benefitting from increased support. Calculating and reducing drive-times has also resulted in an improved work/life balance for Area Managers. In future, there is scope for targeted recruitment, sales activities and for offering alternative retirement developments as the needs of Homeowners change.
Ben Roberts, HR Advisor who works alongside Tania Harland at McCarthy & Stone noted: "All we do is make our adjustments and we're immediately shown the results. It's as easy as that."
Cadcorp SIS® is used by housing associations, property developers, land agents, facilities managers, landlords, estate agents, letting agencies, farm and estates managers, surveyors and valuers. To find out more, visit www.cadcorp.com.
About McCarthy &Stone
McCarthy & Stone is the UK's leading retirement housebuilder with a c.70% share of the owner-occupier market. The Group has sold over 51,000 properties across more than 1,100 retirement developments since 1977 and is renowned for its focus on the needs of those in later life. In March 2017, the Group received the full Five Star rating for customer satisfaction from the House Builders Federation for the twelfth consecutive year – making it the only UK housebuilder, of any size or type, to achieve this accolade.
About Cadcorp
Cadcorp is a British software development company focused on geographic information system (GIS) and web mapping software. It offers a complete suite of products - the Cadcorp Spatial Information System® (Cadcorp SIS®) - addressing all phases of spatial information management. Cadcorp SIS® is available worldwide through a network of Cadcorp partners, via a direct sales team in the UK and is an approved GIS supplier on G-Cloud.
