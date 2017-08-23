News By Tag
3W Infra Unveils Entry-Level, Dell-Powered Dedicated Servers for SMBs and Managed Cloud Hosting
3W Infra, a fast-growing IaaS hosting company that recently managed to grow its dedicated server base from 3,000 to 4,000 servers in just half a year time, has launched a new dedicated server plan based on Dell PowerEdge R230 hardware.
3W Infra's new entry-level dedicated servers based on Dell PowerEdge R230 server hardware will replace the company's existing entry-level dedicated server offering based on an earlier hardware version, the R220.
"This new type of server provides significantly enhanced cost-efficiency and availability as well as highly expanded storage capacity compared to the previous hardware version. That's why 3W Infra again opted for Dell PowerEdge to power this entry-level dedicated server package," said Roy Premchand, Managing Director of 3W Infra. "Thanks to its dense form factor, this dedicated server plan – a highly efficient, entry-level IaaS hosting solution - is also a good fit for companies in the managed hosting space where a dense form factor implies lower costs."
Key features of the new 3W Infra dedicated server packages for SMBs and managed cloud hosting companies include:
· 1x Intel E3-1240 v5 4-Core CPU
· Up to 64 GB DDR4 RAM
· Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC8 Enterprise)
· Software RAID
· Up to 4x SATA/SSD HDD
· Up to 20Gbps dedicated uplink to 3W Infra's high bandwidth (160Gbps), fully redundant global network
· Operating Systems: Windows Server 2016, VMware ESXi, CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian, or BSD.
· Free-of charge dedicated server setup
"The new 3W Infra dedicated server plan actually meets all possible entry-level dedicated server requirements,"
Transit-Only Global Network
3W Infra's new dedicated server plan comes with a dedicated uplink to the company's high bandwidth (160 Gbps) global network. This network would cater to the needs of the most demanding 3W Infra customers including streaming media companies and online gaming providers.
The proprietary global network purposely features a transit-only strategy, which would pre-eminently suit demanding requirements of business critical applications such as streaming and gaming. The transit-only strategy - compared to a peering strategy often used for establishing a global network - would provide 3W Infra's customers with an enterprise-grade 100% uptime guarantee.
Just before summer, 3W Infra migrated its entire IaaS hosting infrastructure to a new data center hall in Switch Datacenters' Amsterdam AMS1 facility with Tier 4 and
OCP (Open Compute Project) specifications. The newly launched entry-level dedicated server package will be housed in this Amsterdam data center. The global network attached would ensure an easy and efficient global reach with low-latency features.
For the new servers offered, this type of data center infrastructure would imply that these entry-level dedicated server plans are equipped with enterprise-grade high-availability and scalability features - such as 2N power infrastructure, modular power usage, a redundant 10Gbps (up to 20Gbps) full-duplex fiber uplink, and ample data center space available for future growth.
ISO 27001, PCI-DSS Certification
The upgraded entry-level server plans complement 3W Infra's complete IaaS hosting portfolio which also includes mid-range and high-end dedicated servers for dynamic and demanding use cases such as high performance cloud computing infrastructure and big data.
Founded three years ago, the 3W Infra organization is now working on achieving the ISO 27001 information security management certification, as well as taking its steps to achieve PCI-DSS compliance - to ultimately ensure safety of the payment card data stored within 3W Infra's IaaS hosting infrastructure. The 3W infra management team expects to implement the ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS certifications before year-end 2017.
About 3W Infra
Founded in 2014 by some Internet and hosting industry veterans, 3W Infra is a 'pure-play' Infrastructure-
As a fast-growing company aiming for sustainable growth, 3W Infra serves a dynamic array of different customer types with a variety of needs. The company has a significant amount of colocation customers and 4,000 dedicated servers (https://www.3winfra.com/
To learn more about 3W Infra, visit: www.3winfra.com.
Contact
3W Infra
+31 20 894 33 44
pr@3winfra.com
