Global Hyper Spectral Imaging Systems Market Is Boosted by High Adoption of HSI In Medical

 
 
Listed Under

SAN FRANCISCO - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Hyper Spectral Imaging Systems (HSI) Report is expected to reach $18.9 billion by 2024 from $9.9 billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% and 8.5%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Some of the major driving factors of the global hyper spectral imaging systems market are growth in industrial application, augmented demand for remote sensing & surveillance, increase in demand from medical & food processing industry Though, high cost of hyper spectral imaging systems may hamper the market growth during forecast period. Technological innovation and reduction in price would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Get Full Access to This Report @https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/information-communication-technology/hyper-spectral-imaging-systems-market (https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/information-communication-technology/hyper-spectral-imaging-systems-market)

Global hyper spectral imaging systems market has been categorized into system end user, and geography. System segment comprises PC based, outdoor camera, airborne, and others. PC based hyper spectral imaging systems held for the highest market share in 2016, driven by its key features such as, capability of detecting thousands of measurement points over a wide range of thermal images. End user segment is further divided into military surveillance and homeland security, industry, medical diagnostics, food processing, mineralogy, astronomy, and others. The military surveillance and homeland security segment held for the highest market share in in 2016.

Get Table of Content (TOC) @https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/information-communication-technology/hyper-spectral-imaging-systems-market/toc

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major regions covered in this report. North America held for the largest market share of 33.6% in 2016, owing to the high adoption of hyper spectral imaging systems in research and astronomy, material science, and others. Asia-Pacific is attributed to grow at a fastest CAGR 9.4% from 2016-2024. The growth is attributed to high concentration of semiconductor companies in emerging countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea and India coupled with improved penetration of nanotechnology in countries such as Japan.

The major players in the hyper imaging systems market are Headwall Photonics, Inc., SPECIM, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Resonon, Telops, BaySpec Inc., Applied Spectral Imaging, Surface Optics Corporation, and ChemImage Corporation.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/i...

Scope of Hyper Spectral Imaging Systems Market

System Type Segments

• PC Based
• Outdoor Camera
• Airborne
• Others

End User Segments

• Military Surveillance & Homeland Security
• Industry
• Medical Diagnostics
• Food Processing
• Mineralogy
• Astronomy
• Others

Geographical Segments

• North America

• US
• Canada
• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany
• UK
• Netherland
• Others

• Asia-Pacific

• China
• India
• Japan
• Oceanic
• Others

• RoW

• South America
• Middle East
• Africa

About Variant Market Research

Variant Market Research offers syndicated and customized reports to fulfil clients' objectives. We also provide customized data pack proposing market sizing in an Excel/PDF/PowerPoint or Word format as per the requirement of clients. We cover several industry domains, namely Semiconductor & Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Information and Communication Technology, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Chemicals, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Automation, Manufacturing, Construction, Energy & Power, Defense & Aerospace and Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI). Our expertise are data triangulation, competitor benchmarking, parent market benchmarking, estimating market size and forecast of the market from 2016 to 2024.

Contact Us:
Variant Market Research
Web: https://www.variantmarketresearch.com
Tel: +1-415-680-2785
Tel: +91 20 65337795
Fax: +1-415-680-2786
Email: help@variantmarketresearch.com
Email: sales@variantmarketresearch.com
