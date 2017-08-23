News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
12 Week Mind and Body Reboot Program
Focus on yourself holistically - develop your mind, build your fitness, focus on your wellbeing and get fit on the inside and outside
This is exclusively ONLY for 20 people who want to:-
• lose weight;
• increase energy;
• become more positive;
• transform their physical & mental states;
• focus on their health and well being;
• listen, learn & take action;
• succeed in changing their lives.
The 12 Week Body & Mind Reboot Program includes EVERYTHING to get desired results:-
• Our full support;
• A 21 Day Cleanse;
• Mindset Work to Change your Habits;
• Healthy meal plans, nutrition plans, meal ideas;
• Unlimited access to group outdoor workouts;
• Access to pilates and yoga classes;
• Online workouts, and lifestyle coaching to change habits.
Our intent for the information session and this program is to share our experience and knowledge of what works and how you can get results. We walk our TALK and we know we can help you along this transformative journey
Contact helen@kappatalizefitness.com.au for further information
https://helen-
Contact
Helen
***@kappatalizefitness.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse