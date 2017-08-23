12 Week Mind and Body Reboot Program

Focus on yourself holistically - develop your mind, build your fitness, focus on your wellbeing and get fit on the inside and outside

Contact

Helen

***@kappatalizefitness.com.au Helen

End

-- This specialised program is for those that SERIOUS about empowering themselves and amazing your family & friends this summer with a mind and body transformation resulting in a new healthier & happier you.This is exclusively ONLY for 20 people who want to:-• lose weight;• increase energy;• become more positive;• transform their physical & mental states;• focus on their health and well being;• listen, learn & take action;• succeed in changing their lives.The 12 Week Body & Mind Reboot Program includes EVERYTHING to get desired results:-• Our full support;• A 21 Day Cleanse;• Mindset Work to Change your Habits;• Healthy meal plans, nutrition plans, meal ideas;• Unlimited access to group outdoor workouts;• Access to pilates and yoga classes;• Online workouts, and lifestyle coaching to change habits.Our intent for the information session and this program is to share our experience and knowledge of what works and how you can get results. We walk our TALK and we know we can help you along this transformative journeyContact helen@kappatalizefitness.com.au for further information