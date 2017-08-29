News By Tag
Did you know avoiding these mistakes can make your fence last long?
Here we go:-
· Posts and Spacing – Not having fences dug deep enough can be a problem later. Make sure that the posts need be at least 2 feet deep on the ground and must be placed at a distance of 8 feet. Having a deeply dug post ensures that it is stable and secure.
· Timber posts and concrete is not a great combination-
· Not allowing the concrete to set up- One of the most common mistake that people make while building a wooden fence is that they don't allow the concrete to dry out completely. This might knock the fence posts and may weaken the fence posts.
· Miss the water proofing – It's very important to waterproof the bottom lip of the boards and rails. This allows water to seep down and get absorbed by then timber causing its rotting.
