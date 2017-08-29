 
Did you know avoiding these mistakes can make your fence last long?

 
 
DALLAS - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- You might have installed a fence for the beautification of your premises or to demarcate the perimeter of your yard or for the safety and security of your place, but did you know that many of us tend to commit some mistakes which may result in poor fencing or replacement of fences. Well, here I have compiled a few pointers which you can take into consideration while you decide to get the fencing done. This will especially be useful for those who have a wooden fence or are planning to install one.

Here we go:-

·         Posts and Spacing – Not having fences dug deep enough can be a problem later. Make sure that the posts need be at least 2 feet deep on the ground and must be placed at a distance of 8 feet. Having a deeply dug post ensures that it is stable and secure.

·         Timber posts and concrete is not a great combination-  Many of you might not be knowing but, wooden posts and concrete doesn't go well. There is a probability that the wooden fence might fall off . But, in case you have concrete premises and wish to get the wooden post then you must make sure that it is dug 2 feet deep and is covered with black roof tar to keep the post in place. The tar will also keep the post resistant from termites and moisture.

·         Not allowing the concrete to set up- One of the most common mistake that people make while building a wooden fence is that they don't allow the concrete to dry out completely. This might knock the fence posts and may weaken the fence posts.

·         Miss the water proofing – It's very important to waterproof the bottom lip of the boards and rails. This allows water to seep down and get absorbed by then timber causing its rotting.

DFW Fence and Pro provides complete fencing and maintenance solutions. We are known to be highly professional when it comes to fencing. So, if you wish to install a new fence or want the maintenance of new fence, connect with us today.

For More Details About DFW Fence and Pro's Please Visit at http://dfwfencepro.net/

