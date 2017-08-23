News By Tag
Industrial Water Purifier Market Size, Growth Forecast and Segmentation
Global industrial water purifier market valued USD 16.14 billion in 2016 and further the market is projected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024.
Implementation of advanced treatment methods to meet the environmental standards of water is an obstacle for manufacturing and utilities industries. This is increasing the demand for advance industrial water purifiers so that it can meet general standards of water and discharge will be safe for the ecosystem. Global industrial water purifier market valued USD 16.14 billion in 2016 and further the market is projected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024. North America region dominated the global industrial water purifier market in 2016 reaching USD 4.23 billion Performance of RO industrial purifiers depends upon membranes. Conventional membranes were easily damaged while in cleaning process and water treatment. With the advancement in membrane technology and filtration process, efficiency of industrial purifiers is improving. Microfiltration and bioreactors membranes are revolutionizing the global water treatment market which is significantly contributing in the growing demand of industrial water purifiers.
Market Segmentation
Global industrial water purifier market can be categorized on following basis
· Based on Technology
o Zero-Liquid Discharge
o Membrane Bioreactor
o Desalination
· Based on Product Type
o Reverse Osmosis(RO) Purifier
o UV Purifier
o Multi-layer sand Purifiers
o Gravity Purifiers
· Based on End-User
o Energy Sector
o Manufacturing Sector
o Food & Beverage Sector
o Others( Pharmaceutical Sector)
· Based on Geography
o North America (U.S. & Canada)
o Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico & Rest of Latin America)
o Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE)
o Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia)
o Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA)
o Rest of World
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Sacle) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.
This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global industrial water purifier market which includes profiling of companies of GE water, Lenntech, Aquatech International etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.
Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global industrial water purifier market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
Send Us Sample Request @
