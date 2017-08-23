 
India In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Growth Forecast and Segmentation

Favorable Government Regulations are fuelling the Growth of India In-vitro Diagnostics Market.
 
 
India IVD market_infographic
India IVD market_infographic
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Favorable Government Regulations are fuelling the Growth of India In-vitro Diagnostics Market

Increasing number of lifestyle diseases, favorable government initiatives, preventive healthcare practices and improving healthcare infrastructure are major factors that are fuelling the growth of India In-vitro Diagnostics market. In IVD market, India has lead in emerging nation and follows the developed nations like US, Europe, Japan and China. IVD revenue generated by Gujarat is the highest among other states because of more number of labs. This market tends to swell in India with rise in health consciousness, rising cases of chronic diseases, improving medical diagnosis and pathology services, private-public projects collaboration and health insurance sector.

Request TOC:  https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/toc-request/india-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

Market Segmentation

·        Based on Healthcare Segments

o   By Immunochemistry

§  By Products

·        Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers

·        Immuno fluorescence (IFA) analyzers

·        Enzyme immunoassay (EIA) analyzers

·        Integrated analyzers

·        Point of Care Testing (POCT) Devices (bench top and hand held)

§  By Reagents (thyroid, infectious disease, fertility hormones, tumor marker, auto-immune kits, cardiac markers, others)

§  By Services

o   By Clinical Chemistry

§  By Products (Clinical Chemistry Analyzers)

§  By Reagents (calibrators, controls, standards, other reagents)

§  By Services

o   By Hematology

§  By Products

·        Semi automated hematology analyzers

·        Fully automated hematology analyzers

·        POCT Devices (bench top and hand held)

§  By Reagents (coagulation reagents, flow cytometer reagents, hematology reagents, control plasmas, hematology stains, immunohematology reagents)

§  By Services

o   By Coagulation & Hemostasis

§  By Products (fully automated and semi automated)

§  By Reagents (prothrombin time (PT), activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT), factor assays, fibrinogen, fibrinolysis, thrombin time (TT), thrombophilic profile, speciality assays)

§  By Services

o   By Clinical Microbiology

§  By Products (microbiology analyzers)

§  By Reagents (pathogen specific kits and general reagents)

§  By Services

o   By Molecular Diagnostics

§  By Products (PCR, DNA sequencing, flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, others)

§  By Reagents

§  By Services

o   By Biochemistry

§  By Product (Automated and semi automated)

§  By Reagents

§  By Services

o   By Others

§  By Product

§  By Reagents

§  By Services

·        Based on Application

o   Oncology

o   Diabetes

o   Infectious Disease

o   Cardiology

o   Autoimmune Disease

o   Nephrology

o   Drug Testing

o   Others

·        Based on End User

o   Hospitals

o   Diagnostics/Pathology Labs

o   Research and Development Centers (R&D)

o   Home care Settings

"Indian IVD Market Outlook 2024 (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/report/india-in-vitro-d...)" contains detailed overview of the Indian IVD market in terms of market segmentation based on healthcare segment (product, service and reagent), applications and by end user.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.

This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global connected healthcare market which includes profiling of companies of Transasia Bio Medical, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthcare, Ortho Clinical Diagnostic, Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMerieux, Becton and Dickinson, PerkinElmer, Accurex, Bayer Healthcare, Alere etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the India IVD market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Based in the US, Goldstein Research (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/) currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions. Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear cut forecasts. Backed up by reliable research and impactful statistics, our business solutions empower our clients to grow at a fast pace despite unsettling fluctuations in the market. We believe in vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients' needs and business agenda.

Send Us Sample Request @ https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/india-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

Contact for more Info:

Steve Blade

(Global Sales Head)

USA: + 1-646-568-7747

Canada:  1-437-886-1181

UK: +44-203-318-6627

sales@goldsteinresearch.com

www.goldsteinresearch.com

