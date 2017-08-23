News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
India In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Growth Forecast and Segmentation
Favorable Government Regulations are fuelling the Growth of India In-vitro Diagnostics Market.
Increasing number of lifestyle diseases, favorable government initiatives, preventive healthcare practices and improving healthcare infrastructure are major factors that are fuelling the growth of India In-vitro Diagnostics market. In IVD market, India has lead in emerging nation and follows the developed nations like US, Europe, Japan and China. IVD revenue generated by Gujarat is the highest among other states because of more number of labs. This market tends to swell in India with rise in health consciousness, rising cases of chronic diseases, improving medical diagnosis and pathology services, private-public projects collaboration and health insurance sector.
Request TOC: https://
Market Segmentation
· Based on Healthcare Segments
o By Immunochemistry
§ By Products
· Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers
· Immuno fluorescence (IFA) analyzers
· Enzyme immunoassay (EIA) analyzers
· Integrated analyzers
· Point of Care Testing (POCT) Devices (bench top and hand held)
§ By Reagents (thyroid, infectious disease, fertility hormones, tumor marker, auto-immune kits, cardiac markers, others)
§ By Services
o By Clinical Chemistry
§ By Products (Clinical Chemistry Analyzers)
§ By Reagents (calibrators, controls, standards, other reagents)
§ By Services
o By Hematology
§ By Products
· Semi automated hematology analyzers
· Fully automated hematology analyzers
· POCT Devices (bench top and hand held)
§ By Reagents (coagulation reagents, flow cytometer reagents, hematology reagents, control plasmas, hematology stains, immunohematology reagents)
§ By Services
o By Coagulation & Hemostasis
§ By Products (fully automated and semi automated)
§ By Reagents (prothrombin time (PT), activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT), factor assays, fibrinogen, fibrinolysis, thrombin time (TT), thrombophilic profile, speciality assays)
§ By Services
o By Clinical Microbiology
§ By Products (microbiology analyzers)
§ By Reagents (pathogen specific kits and general reagents)
§ By Services
o By Molecular Diagnostics
§ By Products (PCR, DNA sequencing, flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, others)
§ By Reagents
§ By Services
o By Biochemistry
§ By Product (Automated and semi automated)
§ By Reagents
§ By Services
o By Others
§ By Product
§ By Reagents
§ By Services
· Based on Application
o Oncology
o Diabetes
o Infectious Disease
o Cardiology
o Autoimmune Disease
o Nephrology
o Drug Testing
o Others
· Based on End User
o Hospitals
o Diagnostics/
o Research and Development Centers (R&D)
o Home care Settings
"Indian IVD Market Outlook 2024 (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.
This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global connected healthcare market which includes profiling of companies of Transasia Bio Medical, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthcare, Ortho Clinical Diagnostic, Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMerieux, Becton and Dickinson, PerkinElmer, Accurex, Bayer Healthcare, Alere etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the India IVD market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
Based in the US, Goldstein Research (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/
Send Us Sample Request @ https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/
Contact for more Info:
Steve Blade
(Global Sales Head)
USA: + 1-646-568-7747
Canada: 1-437-
UK: +44-203-318-
sales@goldsteinresearch.com
www.goldsteinresearch.com
Contact
Goldstein Research
+ 1-646-568-7747
***@goldsteinresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse