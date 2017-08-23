 
Platinum Independent releases Iraqi-American artist Julian's first-ever single 'Got It On Your Own'

Song featuring American singer-songwriter Jeremih stands out for its classic hip-hop beats and cool vocals
 
 
AMMAN, Jordan - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Amman, Jordan (August 2017): Introducing a new star on the U.S. hip-hop scene, Platinum Independent released the first single by Iraqi-American rapper and music producer Julian, titled 'Got It On Your Own'.

A catchy, refreshingly buoyant track featuring classic hip-hop beats, 'Got It On Your Own' sees Julian collaborate with celebrated multi-Platinum American recording singer and songwriter Jeremih and is the first release from a series of new singles and EPs coming out in January 2018, produced by Platinum Independent.

'Got It On Your Own' premiered on Thursday, August 24th on rap-up.com at noon Eastern Time (New York Time), and is now available on all major digital platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and Anghami. Music lovers can also listen to the new song and watch its official music video by visiting Julian's website www.juliansmind.com, or via the YouTube link http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-goaGwtcpE.



Born in Michigan of Iraqi descent, Julian spent his formative years shuttling back and forth between the United States and Dubai, the site of his father's music school where he learned how to play classical guitar, piano, and write songs. As a result, the rapper, producer, and multi-instrumentalist brings a decidedly global perspective to hip-hop on his debut single for Platinum Independent. To learn more about Julian and his music, check out his social media pages on Facebook (facebook.com/juliansmind), Instagram (instagram.com/juliansmind), and Twitter (twitter.com/juliansmind).

Platinum Independent, is the English sub-label of Platinum Records focusing on Western music produced and/or performed by artists with Arab roots.
