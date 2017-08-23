 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423


iSummation Technologies Launched Its New Global Website

iSummation recently launched its new fresh look global website with added services and technologies.
 
AHMEDABAD, India - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The website has been developed using latest technology and compatible with all modern web browsers and in app mobile browsers. iSummation deliver technology solutions for the global enterprises since 1999, Core expertise in ColdFusion now, delivers advanced solutions with MEAN Stack – A JavaScript framework for modern edge enterprises and now become the preferred MEAN stack development company.

The new website has been designed and developed for the ultimate user experience with easy modern navigation, rich content, info graphics, designs elements throughout the web that allow visitors to access information about company's major services, technology platforms, methodology, engagement models, blogs.

Just five main menu comprising Services, Technology, Bogs, About Us to explore detailed information available on respective web pages like Coldfusion Development, MEAN Stack Development, IT outsourcing, Enterprise Application Development, Enterprise Mobility, Big Data, Cloud consulting and solutions.

In addition, Wonderful blogs are most favorite for the visitors who look out for a solution on specific technical issues as iSummation's Development Team frequently publish technical blogs to share with the respective global community.

It is very simple via contact us page to reach isummation by sending a plain text message. Visit now www.isummation.com for more information!

iSummation Technologies
***@isummation.com
