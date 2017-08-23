Newcorp Capital of Tokyo strengthens Metals and Mining Coverage

End

Newcorp Capital today announced that Malcolm West will join the firms Commodities Division as Global Head of Metals and Mining.Malcolm West will be based in Sao Paulo but will frequently travel to Tokyo to report to the executive management of Newcorp Capital.Newcorp Capitals new recruit joins after ten years at Mizuho Corporate Bank where he was most recently Senior Research and Exploration Analyst of Natural Resources.Newcorp Capital's Chief Executive Officer commented on Malcolm West's appointment saying "The natural resources sector continues to be a critical area of focus and growth for Newcorp Capital globally. We believe that Malcolm will have an immediate positive impact on our ideas and we are delighted to have him on board here Newcorp Capital."Malcolm West earned an MBA Economics from Stern School of Business at New York University.