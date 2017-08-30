Sumbiling Eco Village Host Transborneo 2017 Challengers

4x4 Transborneo arriving at the premise of SEV

Contact

Borneoguide

***@borneoguide.com Borneoguide

End

-- TransBorneo 2017 is the biggest/ 4X4 expedition in Borneo. The event kicked off in Kota Kinabalu on the 13th August 2017 and finishes at Brunei Darussalam on the 27th August 2017.According to its main website, the event, organized jointly by North Borneo Explorer (NBE) of Sabah, Malaysia and P.T. Java Adventura of Java, Indonesia saw around 52 participants with a convoy of 20 vehicles took off for an epic journey on the off-roads of Borneo.This event is collaboration between Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam supported by the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei Indonesia Malaysia Philippines – East Asia Growth Area) business council, the Malaysian Government, the province of Kalimantan Utara and Kalimantan Timur and Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam.Acclaimed as one of the anticipated 4x4 events in Borneo, this year's event saw a different twist. With the theme of "Into the Heart of Borneo – The Last Frontier" faced with a different challenge starting from Sabah, Malaysia, crossing into North Kalimantan Utara and East Kalimantan before moving westwards across one of the last across one of the last frontiers in Borneo, from Malinau to Ba'kelalan in Sarawak, and finishing in Brunei Darussalam on 27 August 2017. The 15 day expedition will cover more than 2,100 Kms through 3 countries, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.This historical crossing is named as "The Last Frontier" by Event Director Anuar Ghani as this is a 260 Kms long hard-core route that will take at least 4 days, crossing through 3 rivers, some severely steep hill climbs, broken bridges, muddy crossings, remote Dayak villages before coming out at Ba'kelalan in northern Sarawak. Upon reaching Ba'kelalan, the Trans Borneo team will also be conducting CSR projects such as laying the foundations of a school and planting of trees in an eco-resort, the tropical jungle hideout.In its line to promote community based tourism, a BorneoGuide tour is a social enterprise that promotes sustainable ecotourism in and around Brunei Darussalam. The company caters tour packages that fit various paces and budgets for travelers exploring the nation. The tour operates in small numbers and opts for a more tailor made personal tours. Founded in 2008, Sumbiling Eco Village (SEV) operates under BorneoGuide. This eco lodge located at Sumbiling Lama in the Temburong district was built in 2008 with the aims of sustainability, community engagement, and education and in the long run, achieve economic development.It is the first and only "glamping" (glamorous camping) in Brunei, catering to likeminded tourists with activity features such as waterfall activities and nature trekking to the UluTemburong National Park. In 2017, SEV was dubbed as one of the top 3 places to visit in Brunei by Lonely Planet.The company is on the current expansion. Currently, Sumbiling Eco Village (SEV) is operating under 21 staff members, 9 based in SEV who are locals living in the Sumbiling Lama Village; the others are based in the capital. In line with its initiative to deliver the Wawasan 2035 (Vision 2035) of Brunei to provide skilled labor and combat unemployment, the company has recently opened its doors to the iReady Apprenticeship program and also work attachment students from higher institutes around Brunei.The expedition arrived at the Sumbiling Eco Village from Ba'kelalan, Sarawak, where they stopover for lunch and then onwards continue to Limbang before entering Bandar Seri Begawan. The villagers had a demo of the preparation of the signature Bamboo chicken dish, a must have for visitors opting for the SEV tour packages. While savoring their traditional Iban lunch comprising of wild bamboo shot, wild fern and bamboo glutinous rice. Relaxing with the peaceful view, visitors are also treated to a cultural dance performed by the local Iban community.According to founder and managing director Leslie Chiang, "As BorneoGuide we do our part to market Brunei as an eco adventure destination. As one of the supporters, we promote eco tourism which is important for the Brunei tourism"Press release prepared by:Rasyidah Samah | Rasyidah@borneoguide.com