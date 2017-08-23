News By Tag
5 Reasons Why The Lind Boracay Must Be Your Next Holiday Destination
The Lind Boracay is a five-star hotel at Station 1 of White Beach. It features 119 rooms, three restaurants and bars, and a ballroom overlooking the sunset vista.
This new Boracay accommodation calls itself a lifestyle hotel, projecting a more upbeat form of luxe, rather than the usual calm and serene ambiance that has put Boracay luxury hotels on the map. Offering a coastal playground for the city-weary jet-set crowd that favors a more active approach to downtime, The Lind Boracay is not an escape, but an extension of the chic, modern globetrotter's dynamic, everyday life.
Here are 5 reasons why this exclusive haven must be your next holiday destination:
1. Comfort in Style
With interiors by Manny Samson and Associates, The Lind luxury hotel in Boracay
2. Tailored Experience
If you're looking for the coolest infinity pool in Boracay, The Lind is the new go-to place. Its infinity pool overlooks the beach from three levels high. The hotel has a lap pool, kiddie pool, and Jacuzzi too. The Lind also has a full functioning gym that overlooks the garden and pools. The Kid's Club has activities for children of various ages, and several options for events and meetings.
3. Utmost Pampering
The Spa, a top brand in luxury wellness in the country, serves as The Lind Boracay's partner, and has its own on-site facilities. The Spa's trained staff provide distinctive services unique to the property, and guests may enjoy them in The Spa itself, at the poolside, or within the comfort and privacy of their own room.
4. Stunning Celebrations
Spanning a total of 28 meters by 16 meters, The Lind Boracay Ballroom is the highest ballroom in the island with the best vantage point overlooking the beach. Easily accommodating 280 banquet guests, the ballroom also has an outdoor viewing deck perfect for watching a fireworks display at night, or the glorious Boracay sunset. Covered in floor-to-ceiling glass windows, the ballroom of also features dividers to split the space into three separate sections for simultaneous events.
5. Six dining outlets
The culinary team of this hotel is led by top-notch chefs with extensive experience in banqueting and fine dining. The Lind has six dining outlets, each with its own distinctive cuisine. Probably the best spot in the hotel is at Infinity — aptly named as it is found by the Lobby Level infinity pool. It has a sunset bar
Check out The Lind Boracay
