Author M Illiyas's book 'Money &Life' teaches valuable lessons of life

-- Notion Press has launched an interesting fiction book 'Money & Life' written by M Illiyas which is all set to pass on a powerful message regarding the values of life. Now, booklovers can avail the copy of the book from Amazon and other ecommerce sites.The author has chosen a very powerful message to discuss and has spun an intelligent fiction around it to make the narration more effective. The book revolves around the life of Amrita, who comes to Mumbai in search of her missing brother. Amrita meets Anand in Mumbai who takes her to a Women Welfare Ashram and introduces her to Sharada Mausi. There she meets three people – Roshan, Deepak, and Jyoti – who lead a not-so-sane lifestyle to make a living. They go to any extent in order to lead luxurious lifestyles and believe in following shortcuts for earning money. Inspired by the activities of Sharada and her team , Amrita takes on the challenge of reforming them who have lost all their values in the run for money.Through this book, he has aimed to communicate that people who opt for illegal, illicit, or cheap methods to make fast cash can never succeed and be happy in their life. He believes that honesty and hard work are the only two things that can propel one's life and career forward. In order to convey this message to the larger reader, the author has written this book in Hindi also which is titled ''Paisa aur zindagi'.The author M. Iliyas hails from village Babai of district Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. He has learnt life lessons and values from his father and strenuous situations of life have made him a stronger and wiser man.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a helpful tool for showcasing writing talents in this very challenging field of books and publishing.