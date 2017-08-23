News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
FreeSWITCHService announced Multi-tenant IP PBX Solution for Healthcare Industry
In the challenging business scenario, enterprises prefer to remain updated with state-of-the-art technology for establishing effective business communication and stay ahead of the curve.
Speaking on the occasion of launching IP PBX solutionspecially designed for healthcare companies, a spokesperson at FreeSWITCHService shared his views about the purpose and importance of the solution: " The healthcare sector is thriving and today, patients have many choices available in this domain. It results in rising expectations among the patients. The healthcare facility can stay competitive with the patient-centered healthcare practices and while offering such practices, no health care provider can afford to miss the communication aspect. Our comprehensive and cost-effective unified communication solutions facilitate the healthcare industry to offer a real-time connectivity to their parents and stakeholders with customized features. OurIP PBX softwarecan help the healthcare professionals come up with the clinical transformation through providing facilities like personalized automated appointment reminders for both office and patients, IVR integration for the real-time support and telemedicine. Our IP PBX systemcan make patient engagement possible with a personalized touch." He concluded.
On this occasion, a technical head at Ecosmob Technologies highlighted some of the features and advantages of the announced multi-tenant IP PBX solution with these words: " FreeSWITCH-based multi-tenant PBX solutionoffers advanced communication features including 3-way conferencing, call forwarding options, auto attendant, and more. All these features assist patients to reach the doctors and paramedical staff during an emergency and to exchange the critical information while leveraging the benefits of telemedicine. When it comes to establishing the collaboration for a mission-critical response, improving patient care coordination, and optimizing patient experience, FreeSWITCHService solutions always remain supportive of the medical practices globally. The company offers enterprise-grade, bespoke communication solutions for hospital help desk, doctors, hospital staff, patients, emergency services, and security staff associated with the healthcare company. The solutions are easy-to-manage and designed to facilitate long distance calls and voicemail boxes. The healthcare service providers can increase patient satisfaction through improved staff productivity and efficiency along with enhanced collaboration and extended mobility using the FreeSWITCH-based IP PBX software." He concluded.
FreeSWITCHService provides IP PBX solutionsto the global companies across various industry sectors with the best-in-class performance. Visit the company's page (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Akash Soni
***@ecosmob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse