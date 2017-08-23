News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ecosmob announced to offer VoIP Solutions for SMEs
Ecosmob has recently announced the cost-efficient VoIP solutions using the open-source platforms Asterisk, FreeSWITCH, OpenSIP, and Kamailio for effectively addressing the communication requirements of SMEs (Small and Mid-size Enterprises).
Speaking on this occasion a spokesperson at Ecosmob Technologies revealed the objective behind offering VoIP solutions to the SME business with these words: "SMEs face tremendous competition in the current age of globalization. It is, therefore necessary for them to establish business centers in various countries of the world. But then, they simply don't afford to spend huge bucks on traveling or communicating regularly with employees and stakeholders. There, VoIP technology offers an ultimate solution for establishing and maintaining business communication at affordable rates. Be it conferences, webinars, live board meetings, or online training sessions, the communication solutions developed by using VoIP platforms can handle everything seamlessly.We offer VoIP solutions to the SMEs at competitive rates to meet their changing communication requirements."
Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob lavished praise on the developer's team at Ecosmob Technologies with these words: "Our experienced VoIP developers have designed solutions keeping all the requirements of VoIP service providers and enterprise clients alike. Our solutions facilitate the global clientele to establish a unified communication. Our team of expert developers has set many milestones in providing client-centric solutions across various industry verticals." He concluded.
Speaking on this occasion, the technical head at Ecosmob explained the company's VoIP solution development process using various platforms along with the business benefits, " At Ecosmob, our continual endeavor is to offer high-quality VoIP solutions using the technological advancements in a cost-efficient manner. Therefore, we bank on open source platforms for offering customized solutions with a seamless performance and excellent user experience. We offer FreeSWITCH solution development service for developing conferencing, fax server, hosted and IP PBX, and SBC solutions. Asterisk solution development is useful for building phone verification system, click-to-call, conferencing, polling, and billing solution. We offer a highly scalable solution for the VoIP service providers to handle thousands of calls per second using under the hood of Kamailio solution development. While OpenSIP solution development service is useful for developing a gateway, a switch, and an application server. In brief, we offer an entire range of VoIP solutions for both enterprises and VoIP service providers across the world using the latest VoIP technology trends." He concluded.
Ecosmob has a team of dedicated developers for offering customized and cost-efficient VoIP solutions. Visit the company's website to know more about VoIP (https://www.ecosmob.com/
Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse