NAME Edu Emerges as the Fastest Growing Event Management College in India

NAME is emerging as one of the fastest growing event management colleges in India and offers the best event management courses. This premier institutes trains aspirin individuals and transforms them into accomplished event management experts.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The event management industry is growing at a rapid pace and so is the need for professional event manager. From personal events such as birthday parties and weddings, to big concerts and business events, people are seeking professional help for their events. Leading event management institute, NAME has emerged as one of the fastest growing event management college in India, and is breeding batches of skilled event planners to fulfill the demands of this industry.

Event Management refers to the application of the management science in the development of different types of events such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, business presentations, trade shows, conferences, sports meets, musical concerts, award functions, and many more. Right now, this industry is booming owing to the fact that people nowadays want to celebrate in the best way possible and make the most out of what they spend.  Planning and executing an event is not an easy task and requires professional expertise.

National Academy of Media and Sciences, Kolkata, has come up with its excellent courses to train aspiring individuals on how to plan, execute and manage an event efficiently. The various programs it offers includes a one-year Professional Diploma in Event Management, a one-year Diploma in Event Management and Wedding Planning, a six-month certification course in Event Management, and a three-month certification course in Event Volunteering. All these courses are so structured as to equip the trainees with the right skills and provide them with adequate exposure into the industry, so that can build a successful career for themselves.

The institute is known to conduct many events, thereby giving its students a first-hand experience on how an event is organized. After successful completion of the courses, students are placed in reputed. Admission into the courses is done on a first-come first-serve basis. Interested candidates can apply for any of the courses by registering online on the institute's website. The final selection is done on the basis of the reason provided by applicants as to why they want to enroll for an event management course. Though prior experience is not required, a minimum qualification requirement is needed depending on the course selected.

About NAME Edu:

National Academy of Media And Events (N.A.M.E.) is a professional Institute providing knowledge in the fields of Event Management, Advertising, and Public Relations to help students turn into event entrepreneurs and professionals.

For more details and further enquiries, please visit http://nameedu.in/event-management-course/

Contact Information:

National Academy of Media and Events

MINTO PARK, the Regency Building, 4th Floor, Hungerford Street,

Kolkata 700 017, West Bengal

Phone no: 9830244321 / 033 4064 7272

Email id: info.nameedu@gmail.com.

