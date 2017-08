Westminster businesses can get up to £2k towards faster and better broadband

Connect Westminster: Conosco can upgrade your business to superfast broadband at no cost with a connection voucher of up to £2,000

-- Conosco, a leading London-based technology company, is delighted to be a registered partner of the newly-launched Connect Westminster Scheme, which enables local businesses to access faster broadband.Westminster City Council has recently secured £2.8m to deliver an ERDF funding project that aims to connect SMEs within Westminster and the West End Partnership. The Connected Westminster Voucher scheme helps cover up to £2,000 towards one-off, business-grade connection charge to eligible businesses.Conosco is strongly aligned with the Council's view that future-proofed, faster broadband is essential for businesses wanting to boost their bottom line. The company looks forward to helping the council ensure that all businesses have the high-speed connectivity they need for increased productivity and steady growth.As specialists in full-service technology support, the expert team at Conosco are able to identify your business' bigger picture, and any other steps you could be taking to gain a competitive advantage.Conosco MD Max Mlinaric says: "Our focus on the London market means that we're ideally situated to deliver local connectivity. Over the last 15 years, we have serviced numerous companies across London with our connectivity and IT support solutions. Thanks to the City of Westminster, we look forward to helping even more businesses benefit from better broadband."Contact Conosco to find out if your business is eligible for the Connect Westminster scheme and get up to £2,000 off your broadband installation fee. Funds are issued on a first come, first-served basis, so don't miss out: https://www.conosco.com/ get-2k-to-upgrade- your-business- b... Conosco provides outsourced technology support, service and strategy to UK-based businesses. The company prides itself as a leader in the revolution of IT, in which technology support needs to meet businesses intelligence. Conosco believe that technology belongs in the boardroom, and all their services are delivered with business goals in mind.conosco.com