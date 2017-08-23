News By Tag
25 Reasons That Proves Huma Island in Palawan is a Paradise
Yearning to find a piece of paradise on this planet? Huma Island Resort & Spa's got you covered.
1. Welcome to Huma Island, a premium holiday destination in Busuanga, Palawan, Philippines.
2. It is cradled in the turquoise waters of one of Southeast Asia's last frontiers.
3. This first-rate Palawan resort is for the elite travelers seeking a personalized experience of exploration and discovery.
4. With approximately 15 kilometers perimeter, Huma Island features 81 thatched roof villas with high ceiling bamboo design.
5. Rising on stilts above the island's coral banks are 64 water villas with uninterrupted views of the open ocean.
6. Accessed via wooden causeways that encircle the island, each of the water villas has a private sundeck and outdoor Jacuzzi.
7. They're definitely made for a cozy romantic hideaway and a picturesque honeymoon retreat.
8. Straddling the shoreline of this resort in Palawan are 14 larger beach villas. Each has a floor area of 126 square meters with front doors that open directly onto the pristine sand and crystal clear waters.
9. Obviously, this place is surrounded by sparkling waters that teem with colorful marine life.
10. Hailed as among the Philippine's best diving spots, the island also cloaks mysterious sunken wrecks of Japanese warships and planes.
11. Moreover, Huma Island is home to 7 dining venues (http://www.humaisland.com/
12. From the over water fine dining Italian restaurant down to the feast of the freshest catch of the day, the resort's dining options will satisfy every palate.
13. Did I mention the Kapuruan Spa? It features 5 above-water spa villas with glass floor architectural design, reflecting a true celebration of water.
14. And Huma Island just happens to have some of the most stunning sunsets in the country, of course.
15. As Kristen Butler had said, sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully.
16. Choose to spend your vacation here and make it a holiday to remember.
17. Huma Island offers a Platinum All-Inclusive Package that comes with full board meals, afternoon tea, daily mini-bar drinks and snacks.
18. Evenings at the island resort are filled with live entertainment and unlimited access to cocktails and premium spirits.
19. Guests are also entitled to a therapeutic 90-minute spa treatment at the Kapuruan.
20. Week-long recreation in the island, such as guided snorkeling, culinary explorations, and yoga classes, are also lined up for guests who avail of the Platinum package.
21. Huma Island's all-inclusive package (http://www.humaisland.com/
22. Rates at the Beach Villas and Two-Bedroom Presidential Suites are at 82,499 pesos net and 179,999 pesos net respectively.
23. You certainly want to be here right now so take advantage of the promo. It ends on April 30, 2017.
24. Yeah. Some places you just visit, others, you keep in your heart. Huma Island belongs to the latter.
25. For real — if you want to see what paradise looks like, you've got to get yourself to Huma Island Resort & Spa (http://www.humaisland.com/
