Importance of Music in Human Life : WebGotGuru
Music can be vocal or instrumental, which leads us to a feeling of harmony and mental happiness.
All the living creatures like music. It's relaxing and healing power is amazing. It reduces anxiety, tension and depression. Many melodies are having the capacity of curing mental and physical strain. It acts as a universal language by dissolving physical boundaries such as age, language, nation etc.
Music touches the soul and it is a language on humanity. It behaves as a wonderful force which is capable of bonding people together with international brotherhood with love and peace. We can express ourselves easily with music. It is the best therapy for different mental sicknesses.
The word of love can be expressed perfectly with music. It consists of different
emotions such as love, peace, passion, creativity, uplifting of our soul in spirituality etc. Life without melodies and harmonies would be totally empty. Music affects people in many different ways. As it turns out, research over the last few decades has increasingly shown that music, and in particular the singing and playing of music, helps the brain develop much more fully and extensively, especially in our early years. Music makes us brighter, more intelligent, more logical, more rational, and more capable. It improves study habits and test scores. Thus it builds a better sense of self and community.
We easily connected with you through the address : Plot 4, 7th Main, Shubh Enclave,Haralur Road (Near ICICI Bank), Off Sarjapura Road, (Off Springfields Apartment), Bangalore 560 102
WeGotGuru has launched its first Music and Art Institute and Studio in the Sarjapura Road area of Bangalore. We have setup a 'state of the art' Music studio with technology for music and video creation and recording. We also have jam rooms with Pianos, Drums, Keyboards, Guitars etc.
Located in the calm and quiet locales of the Sarjapura road in Shubh Enclave layout, WeGotGuru is surely one school to watch out for. We are also easily approachable from HSR layout, Kudlu, Belandur, Marathahalli, Kasavanahalli, Kaikondrahalli etc. We have a 7000 Sq ft facility in a 3 floor building. It is an idyllic location with ample parking.
WeGotGuru Offers Classes for :
Western And Indian Music
Western And Indian Dance
Arts And Digital Arts (Graphic Design, Animation etc)
Music Creation, Composition, Theory, Recording
Movie Making And After Effects
