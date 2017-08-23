News By Tag
Microbiome Therapeutics Market, 2015 - 2030
In addition to the existing treatment plans for such health conditions, approaches that modify natural formulations by adding or removing individual microbes or entire microbial communities have been shown to have a significant impact on the health of an individual. Usingmicrobiome as a therapy has unique advantages over traditional small molecules or biologics.It can be used to identify individual therapeutic microorganisms and help in designing the therapies customised to the patient's microbiome. Unlike the adverse effects posed by the prolonged use of drugs such as the antibiotics, microbiome therapeutics have a lower risk of toxicity associated with them. In addition, microbiome based therapies provide a rich source of new biomarkers helping in the classification of the patients into relatively homogeneous subpopulations.
Currently, there are many popular probiotics, prebiotics, medical food and supplements commercially available in the market as OTC products. These products are known to prevent a number of diseases by restoring the human microbiome to its natural state. However, these products cannot be used as a replacement for medication or as a treatment for the eradication of the disease. The overall microbiome therapeutics market is still in its infancy with no approved drugs; Faecal microbial transplant (FMT) is the only microbiome related therapy that has entered the market. With several firms and investors displaying a growing interest in this field, the overall market holds a strong potential in the coming years.
Example Highlights
• Overall, we have identified more than 100 microbiome products, in clinical and preclinical stages,which are being developed as therapeutic interventions for various disease areas. A healthy 27% of the pipeline accounts for molecules in clinical development;
• Several firms are also developing microbiome related diagnostics and companion diagnostics. Examples include (in alphabetical order) Admera Health, Biocartis, Enterome Bioscience, Human Longevity, Metabiomics, Microbiome Diagnostics, Viomer, Whole Biome.
• Encouraging clinical results and unexplored opportunities have yielded an intense framework of investment activity with a sizeable number of venture capitalists actively supporting the research. In fact, during 2014 and 2015, there have been investments (equity + debt) of close to USD 0.7 billion.
• The microbiome therapeutics market is anticipated to grow aggressively with a healthy annual growth rate of 73% between 2015 and 2030. In the longer term, we expect the market to continue to rise steadily with high adoption rates of existing FMTs and emergence of novel microbiome related products.
• Additional analysis suggeststhat metabolic disorders and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders are the key therapeutic areas likely to garner a significant proportion of the overall market.
